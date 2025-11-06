Shiba Inu's Shytoshi Kusama Makes Second Location Change in Matter of Days, What's Going On?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shiba Inu lead ambassador Shytoshi Kusama returned to X after weeks of silence, updating his bio and location, U.Today previously reported.

Kusama changed his location from "on the cutting edge" to "watching the blue kachina," sparking anticipation in the Shiba Inu community.

In a change just days after, the Shiba Inu lead ambassador updated his location from "watching the blue kachina" to "1982," which was noticed by the Shiba Inu community. In the most recent change, which still remained at press time, Kusama updated his location to "Oslo Norway."

Oftentimes, Kusama has communicated indirectly, hinting at what might be coming to the Shiba Inu community through his X bio and location updates. It remains unknown if this is the case at the moment or a temporary change in real location.

The Shiba Inu community continues to seek out clues as to the next advancements for the ecosystem, with about seven weeks to the end of the year 2025.

SHIB price

Shiba Inu fell to lows of $0.00000837 as the crypto market sell-off worsened on Nov. 4, completing three straight days of falling as November began.

At press time, SHIB was up just 0.33% in the last 24 hours as the broader crypto market attempts a relief rally.

Shiba Inu's trading volume has declined 50.45% in the last 24 hours, indicating that traders might be staying on the sidelines awaiting clarity on the market before making definitive moves.

If activity returns, Shiba Inu would target $0.000011 and $0.0000126 next, erasing a zero from its price tag; on the other hand, support is expected in the $0.000007 and $0.000008 range if the market sell-off continues.