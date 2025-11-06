AdvertisementAdvert.
    Shiba Inu's Shytoshi Kusama Makes Second Location Change in Matter of Days, What's Going On?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Thu, 6/11/2025 - 12:18
    Shytoshi Kusama updates X location for the second time in a matter of days, breaking his silence on social media, but there might still be more to watch on the market.
    Shiba Inu lead ambassador Shytoshi Kusama returned to X after weeks of silence, updating his bio and location, U.Today previously reported.

    Kusama changed his location from "on the cutting edge" to "watching the blue kachina," sparking anticipation in the Shiba Inu community.

    In a change just days after, the Shiba Inu lead ambassador updated his location from "watching the blue kachina" to "1982," which was noticed by the Shiba Inu community. In the most recent change, which still remained at press time, Kusama updated his location to "Oslo Norway."

    Oftentimes, Kusama has communicated indirectly, hinting at what might be coming to the Shiba Inu community through his X bio and location updates. It remains unknown if this is the case at the moment or a temporary change in real location.

    The Shiba Inu community continues to seek out clues as to the next advancements for the ecosystem, with about seven weeks to the end of the year 2025.

    SHIB price 

    Shiba Inu fell to lows of $0.00000837 as the crypto market sell-off worsened on Nov. 4, completing three straight days of falling as November began.

    At press time, SHIB was up just 0.33% in the last 24 hours as the broader crypto market attempts a relief rally.

    Shiba Inu's trading volume has declined 50.45% in the last 24 hours, indicating that traders might be staying on the sidelines awaiting clarity on the market before making definitive moves.

    Investors are also considering the government shutdown, which is currently the longest in U.S. history, surpassing 36 days and exceeding the previous record of 35 days, in late 2018 and early 2019.

    If activity returns, Shiba Inu would target $0.000011 and $0.0000126 next, erasing a zero from its price tag; on the other hand, support is expected in the $0.000007 and $0.000008 range if the market sell-off continues.

