New Shiba Inu Era Coming? Shytoshi Kusama Updates Bio With Cryptic Message

After weeks of silence on X, Shiba Inu lead ambassador Shytoshi Kusama has updated his bio.

Kusama's bio now reads: "Founder. Innovator. Visionary. Here to prove the liars wrong. Tune in." while his location was updated from "on the cutting edge" to "Watching the Blue Kachina."

The Blue Kachina, which finds its roots in Hopi prophecy, signifies the beginning of a new world. It is believed that this will appear as a blue star and remove its mask to initiate purification.

In this context, it might imply a transformative force, the end of the current cycle and the start of a new one. The Blue Star Kachina would be the ultimate signal after eight others, foreshadowing a new era.

While the context in which the Shiba Inu lead ambassador writes is not exactly known, but "Blue Kachina" might point to transformation and the unveiling of a new era — themes central to the SHIB ethos.

The timing of Kusama's bio change coincides with Shibarium's recent upgrade. Shibarium's old RPC endpoint will close within two weeks as Shibarium strengthens decentralization and network uptime.

As reported, Shiba Inu was included in $1.77 trillion legacy asset manager T.Rowe Price's multicrypto ETF filing, suggesting renewed institutional interest.

Crucial LEASH warning issued

The Shiba Inu team has issued a warning to the community to beware of fake Telegram groups spreading misinformation about a supposed LEASH token migration.

According to Susbarium, a Shiba Inu-focused X account, the scams are intended to trick holders into giving up their tokens or connecting to malicious links.

The Shiba Inu team reaffirms that there is no official LEASH migration underway, urging SHIB holders not to click on suspicious links or contact fake support accounts.