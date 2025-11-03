AdvertisementAdvert.
    New Shiba Inu Era Coming? Shytoshi Kusama Updates Bio With Cryptic Message

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Mon, 3/11/2025 - 14:34
    Following weeks of silence on X, Shiba Inu lead ambassador Shytoshi Kusama makes new move by updating his bio and location, sparking interest in the SHIB community.
    New Shiba Inu Era Coming? Shytoshi Kusama Updates Bio With Cryptic Message
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    After weeks of silence on X, Shiba Inu lead ambassador Shytoshi Kusama has updated his bio.

    Kusama's bio now reads: "Founder. Innovator. Visionary. Here to prove the liars wrong. Tune in." while his location was updated from "on the cutting edge" to "Watching the Blue Kachina."

    The Blue Kachina, which finds its roots in Hopi prophecy, signifies the beginning of a new world. It is believed that this will appear as a blue star and remove its mask to initiate purification.

    In this context, it might imply a transformative force, the end of the current cycle and the start of a new one. The Blue Star Kachina would be the ultimate signal after eight others, foreshadowing a new era.

    While the context in which the Shiba Inu lead ambassador writes is not exactly known, but "Blue Kachina" might point to transformation and the unveiling of a new era — themes central to the SHIB ethos.

    The timing of Kusama's bio change coincides with Shibarium's recent upgrade. Shibarium's old RPC endpoint will close within two weeks as Shibarium strengthens decentralization and network uptime.

    As reported, Shiba Inu was included in $1.77 trillion legacy asset manager T.Rowe Price's multicrypto ETF filing, suggesting renewed institutional interest.

    Crucial LEASH warning issued

    The Shiba Inu team has issued a warning to the community to beware of fake Telegram groups spreading misinformation about a supposed LEASH token migration.

    According to Susbarium, a Shiba Inu-focused X account, the scams are intended to trick holders into giving up their tokens or connecting to malicious links.

    The Shiba Inu team reaffirms that there is no official LEASH migration underway, urging SHIB holders not to click on suspicious links or contact fake support accounts.

