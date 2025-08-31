Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu Team Issues Urgent Warning on LEASH, Ecosystem Token Scams

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sun, 31/08/2025 - 14:33
    Crucial safety alert issued as new scam targets Shiba Inu ecosystem tokens
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu Team Issues Urgent Warning on LEASH, Ecosystem Token Scams
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The Shiba Inu team has issued an urgent warning on scams targeting LEASH and other Shiba Inu ecosystem tokens.

    Advertisement

    In a tweet, Shiba Inu-focused X account Susbarium warns the Shiba Inu community to beware of fake migration sites and scam messages targeting LEASH and other SHIB ecosystem tokens.

    The Shiba Inu Shibarium watchdog flagged a fraudulent site that was promoting LEASH migration.

    HOT Stories
    Spot ETFs Predicted to Be Death Knell for XRP
    Lubin: Ethereum (ETH) Will 100X From Here
    Grayscale Submits S-1 Filing for Cardano ETF, ADA Community Reacts
    Michael Saylor Presents 'Space Bitcoin Station' to Survive Coming Fiat Collapse: 'All Aboard'

    An incident that happened Aug. 11, 2025, saw LEASH supply increase by 10%, negating the belief that supply was fixed and rebasing was disabled. After careful consideration by the Shiba Inu team and the community, it was decided to launch LEASH v2 on a new, audited, non‑rebase contract with the final outcome subject to DAO approval.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 01/28/2025 - 11:56
    Shiba Inu, BONE, LEASH Not on Solana: SHIB Developer Issues Crucial Alert
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    With developer work on LEASH v2 in progress, the SHIB team remains committed to protecting holders and delivering a smooth, verifiable migration to LEASH v2.

    In light of this, the Shiba Inu team warns the community to beware of Telegram messages promoting "LEASH V2 Migration."

    Crucial warnings issued

    Susbarium reiterates that Telegram messages promoting "LEASH V2 Migration" with wallet connection requests are phishing attempts with the aim of draining user funds. Shiba Inu holders are warned never to connect their wallets or approve any transactions from these sources.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 06/20/2025 - 10:17
    Shiba Inu Exec Issues Crucial Warning Against X Scammers
    ByGodfrey Benjamin

    In a separate tweet, Susbarium warns of coordinated bad actors and networks of fake accounts that are actively targeting vulnerable investors, urging the Shiba Inu community not to FOMO into random links.

    The Shiba Inu team also warns that there is no official LEASH token on Solana, nor is there any LEASH migration to Solana. It warns that any version of token not listed on the official SHIB website is fake and not part of the Shiba Inu ecosystem.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Doge Killer LEASH #SHIB
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 31, 2025 - 14:19
    Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Ready for Historic Breakout?
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Aug 31, 2025 - 14:00
    XRP Price in Trouble, Bollinger Bands Signal
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Ethereum-Based Meme Project Pepeto ($PEPETO) Surges Past $6.5M in Presale
    Money Expo Chile 2025 Concludes with Resounding Success, Showcasing Santiago as LATAM’s Emerging Fintech Hub
    GCL Subsidiary, 2Game Digital, Partners with KuCoin Pay to Accept Secure Crypto Payments in Real Time
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Aug 31, 2025 - 14:33
    Shiba Inu Team Issues Urgent Warning on LEASH, Ecosystem Token Scams
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 31, 2025 - 14:19
    Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Ready for Historic Breakout?
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 31, 2025 - 14:00
    XRP Price in Trouble, Bollinger Bands Signal
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all