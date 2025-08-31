Shiba Inu Team Issues Urgent Warning on LEASH, Ecosystem Token Scams

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The Shiba Inu team has issued an urgent warning on scams targeting LEASH and other Shiba Inu ecosystem tokens.

In a tweet, Shiba Inu-focused X account Susbarium warns the Shiba Inu community to beware of fake migration sites and scam messages targeting LEASH and other SHIB ecosystem tokens.

The Shiba Inu Shibarium watchdog flagged a fraudulent site that was promoting LEASH migration.

🚨 SHIBARMY SAFETY ALERT 🚨



Beware of fake migration sites and scam messages targeting $LEASH and other Shiba Inu ecosystem tokens.



🔴 The site seen in the image is confirmed to be fraudulent.

🔴 Telegram messages promoting “LEASH V2 Migration” with wallet connection requests… pic.twitter.com/ritcxUChQC — Susbarium | Shibarium Trustwatch (@susbarium) August 30, 2025

An incident that happened Aug. 11, 2025, saw LEASH supply increase by 10%, negating the belief that supply was fixed and rebasing was disabled. After careful consideration by the Shiba Inu team and the community, it was decided to launch LEASH v2 on a new, audited, non‑rebase contract with the final outcome subject to DAO approval.

With developer work on LEASH v2 in progress, the SHIB team remains committed to protecting holders and delivering a smooth, verifiable migration to LEASH v2.

In light of this, the Shiba Inu team warns the community to beware of Telegram messages promoting "LEASH V2 Migration."

Crucial warnings issued

Susbarium reiterates that Telegram messages promoting "LEASH V2 Migration" with wallet connection requests are phishing attempts with the aim of draining user funds. Shiba Inu holders are warned never to connect their wallets or approve any transactions from these sources.

In a separate tweet, Susbarium warns of coordinated bad actors and networks of fake accounts that are actively targeting vulnerable investors, urging the Shiba Inu community not to FOMO into random links.

The Shiba Inu team also warns that there is no official LEASH token on Solana, nor is there any LEASH migration to Solana. It warns that any version of token not listed on the official SHIB website is fake and not part of the Shiba Inu ecosystem.