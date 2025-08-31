Advertisement
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Forms First 2025 Golden Cross, Whales Dumping XRP En Masse, Bitcoin (BTC) Rockets 1,530% in Liquidation Imbalance — Top Weekly Crypto News

    By Dan Burgin
    Sun, 31/08/2025 - 17:28
    This week's crypto market: key points. Shiba Inu sees major golden cross. Peter Brandt names key level for Bitcoin. Ripple CEO flaunts new Gemini XRP card
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Shiba Inu forms first 2025 golden cross

    Shiba Inu saw an 85% rise following the last golden cross occurrence. 

    • Technical signal. SHIB 50-day MA crossed above the 200-day MA, creating its first daily golden cross this year.

    Shiba Inu has formed a golden cross on its daily chart, the first such occurence in the year 2025, as SHIB saw a death cross on its one-day chart in February this year. The short-term moving average 50 has crossed above the long term moving average 200, resulting in a bullish golden cross.

    • Significance. Bullish signal suggests potential upside, though market context remains cautious.

    While Shiba Inu has formed moving average crossovers on the hourly or 4-hour time frames, the newly created golden cross is the first such on the daily chart this year. With this newly created bullish signal on the Shiba Inu charts, the market awaits where the dog coin will go next.

    The broader cryptomarket is seeing continued profit taking, with major cryptocurrencies reversing early gains. Shiba Inu fell for three straight days from Aug. 22, when it saw a sharp rise from $0.000012 to $0.0000135. The drop hit a low of $0.00001183 from where Shiba Inu sharply rebounded in yesterday's session.

    XRP whales dumping tokens amid $3 struggle

    Recent data shows that distribution is currently taking place as XRP is struggling to reclaim the $3.

    • Whale activity. CryptoQuant analyst Maartunn reports heavy XRP whale distribution, with flows flipping negative on-chain.

    The chart shared by the analyst shows that whale flows on the XRP Ledger recently flipped into negative territory. According to Maartunn, a pseudonymous cryptocurrency analyst at CryptoQuant, XRP whales are currently in the process of heavily offloading their tokens. 

    • Historical context. Similar sell-offs earlier in 2025 coincided with a local peak and sharp correction.

     A similar pattern, for instance, could be seen in early 2025, when the price of the token reached a local peak. This coincided with sustained whale distribution. Of course, the XRP token suffered a major correction back then. 

    Ripple CEO flaunts new Gemini XRP card

    Brad Garlinghouse has posted a photo of himself rocking the new XRP card.

    • Ripple CEO joins in. Garlinghouse showcased his card on social media.

    Brad Garlinghouse, the CEO of Ripple, recently took to the X social media to show off his new XRP card. Gemini released its XRP credit card on Monday. The card, which offers up to 4% cash back on various products and services, was released due to the price massive gains recorded by the XRP token, Gemini says. 

    • Community reaction. Despite the hype, reception among XRP holders was lukewarm.

    However, the product received rather tepid reactions within the XRP community, with many claiming that it failed to live up to the hype that the exchange was trying to generate prior to the announcement. Gemini has had XRP awards with its ordinary rewards for months, meaning that the new product does not bring anything particularly novel to the table.  Some XRP holders have also criticized the fact that the new card is available only in the U.S. 

    Gemini CEO Tyler Winklevoss has said that the exchange is going to give Ripple Garlinghouse “the whale limit” on his XRP card. “I’m told he’s good for it,” he quipped.  David Schwartz, chief technology officer at Ripple, has also posted his XRP rewards card that he was holding while wearing an XRP shirt and belt as well as drinking at XRPresso. 

    Bitcoin sees 1,530% liquidation imbalance as longs crushed

    Bitcoin price triggers abnormal 1,530% liquidations imbalance in just four hours. 

    • Derivatives shakeout. $5.62M liquidated in 4 hours.

    Bitcoin’s latest derivatives data by CoinGlass shows an unusual tilt in liquidations, with the past four hours producing a total of $5.62 million in positions that received margin calls. The split is the main thing here, as about $5.28 million in longs were squeezed out compared to just $345,000 in shorts, which works out to an imbalance of as much as 1,530%.

    • Market impact. Many traders positioned for a rebound were unexpectedly hit.

    This shakeout was caused by Bitcoin moving between $111,000 and $111,300, with the price failing to hold early gains and sliding back toward the lower band of that range. A lot of accounts that were ready for a rebound were hit when they were not expecting it.

    Peter Brandt names key level for Bitcoin

    Top trader Peter Brandt claims that Bitcoin (BTC) is facing a potential double top.

    • BTC alert. Peter Brandt warns BTC bulls must reclaim $117,570 to avoid a “potential” double top.

    Legendary trader Peter Brandt claims that Bitcoin bulls desperately need to reclaim the $117,570 level in order to avoid a "potential" double top. The leading cryptocurrency is currently changing hands at $111,794 after dipping to an intraday low of $100,381.

    During the weekend, a Bitcoin whale liquidated a total of 24,000 coins that were worth more than $2.7 billion. It is believed that the massive crash was the key reason why the price of the leading cryptocurrency has now collapsed by $4,000 in mere minutes. 

    • Reactions. Adam Back called the sell-off “clumsy.”

    Blockstream CEO Adam Back described this kind of activity as clumsy. "Normally, people with that kind of money would be smarter," Back said.  Even though some market participants have downplayed the importance of the massive whale move, Brandt insists that it should not be dismissed since it represents supply.  As noted by Brandt, market tops tend to be created by supply or distribution. 

