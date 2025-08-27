Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Whales Dumping XRP En Masse

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Wed, 27/08/2025 - 7:32
    Recent data shows that distribution is currently taking place as XRP is struggling to reclaim the $3
    Advertisement
    XRP Whales Dumping XRP En Masse
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    According to Maartunn, a pseudonymous cryptocurrency analyst at CryptoQuant, XRP whales are currently in the process of heavily offloading their tokens. 

    The chart shared by the analyst shows that whale flows on the XRP Ledger recently flipped into negative territory. 

    HOT Stories
    Will There Be Demand for XRP ETFs? Bloomberg Analyst Weighs In
    Can Shiba Inu (SHIB) Mini-Golden Cross Help? Dogecoin (DOGE): Worst Move in Q4? Solana's (SOL) Surprising Price Boost?
    Shiba Inu May Never Add Another Zero, Strategy Buys Bitcoin Dip, XRP Price to Make Major Move in Next 10 Days — Crypto News Digest
    Uptober? Ethereum Savior Tom Lee Sees Crypto Outperforming in Q4

    A similar pattern, for instance, could be seen in early 2025, when the price of the token reached a local peak. This coincided with sustained whale distribution. Of course, the XRP token suffered a major correction back then. 

    Advertisement

    XRP struggling to reclaim $3

    According to CoinGecko data, XRP is currently struggling to reclaim the $3 level, currently trading just below the key price level. Earlier today, the token plunged to an intraday low of $2.89.

    Meanwhile, $69 million worth of XRP tokens was recently transferred from Upbit, the leading South Korean exchange, to an unknown wallet. 

    $8 billion worth of OI

    At the same, open interest (OI), which measures the total value of outstanding XRP futures and options contracts, currently stands at $8.11 billion. This represents a 3.55% increase over the past 24 hours.

    CME's XRP futures are gaining more popularity with a 16% increase increase in OI. As reported by U.Today, they recently became the fastest contract of the Chicago-based trading behemoth to reach $1 billion in OI.      

    #XRP News #Ripple News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 27, 2025 - 5:56
    Will There Be Demand for XRP ETFs? Bloomberg Analyst Weighs In
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Aug 27, 2025 - 0:01
    Can Shiba Inu (SHIB) Mini-Golden Cross Help? Dogecoin (DOGE): Worst Move in Q4? Solana's (SOL) Surprising Price Boost?
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    $MBG Token Supply Reduced by 4.86M in First Buyback and Burn by MultiBank Group
    Origin Summit Debuts in Seoul during KBW as Flagship Gathering on IP, AI, and the Next Era of Blockchain-enabled Real-World Assets
    ROVR Releases Open Dataset to Power the Future of Spatial AI, Robotics, and Autonomous Systems
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Aug 27, 2025 - 7:32
    XRP Whales Dumping XRP En Masse
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 27, 2025 - 5:56
    Will There Be Demand for XRP ETFs? Bloomberg Analyst Weighs In
    Alex Dovbnya
    News, Crypto Market Review
    Aug 27, 2025 - 0:01
    Can Shiba Inu (SHIB) Mini-Golden Cross Help? Dogecoin (DOGE): Worst Move in Q4? Solana's (SOL) Surprising Price Boost?
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all