SHIB Becomes 2nd Trading Crypto on CoinMarketCap, Analyst Names Year When ETH Might Hit $10,000, Peter Brandt Predicts Imminent Breakout for BTC: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today provides you with an overview of the past day’s crypto events with the top four news stories.

SHIB becomes 2nd trending crypto on CoinMarketCap after Shytoshi Kusama’s Easter greeting

Yesterday, SHIB enthusiasts found their beloved token on the second spot of CoinMarketCap’s list of trending cryptocurrencies. The dog-themed asset found itself between Arbitrum (ARB), which held the first spot, and Terra Classic (LUNC), which has become the third most popular crypto. Two events over the weekend may have helped SHIB to become the holder of that second place, and both happened thanks to SHIB lead Shytoshi Kusama. First, Kusama dropped a vague hint at the progress in the development of the Shibarium mainnet. Second, the SHIB lead wished the community a Happy Easter holiday on Sunday, which inspired enthusiastic responses from the SHIB army.

Analyst names year when Ethereum (ETH) might reach $10,000

According to a recent prediction by analyst Chris Burniske, the price of Ethereum could reach highs of $10,000 by the year 2025. Some might see such a prediction as a bold one, especially considering the asset’s current price of $1,858; however, Burniske's optimism might not be unmotivated. There are several factors that could contribute to Ethereum's bullish rally in the near future. First, the staking contract unlock could lead to increased adoption of Ethereum. Second, ETH's value may be boosted by institutional investors’ resurging interest in blockchain and digital currencies. Third, the introduction of EIP-1559, which implements a fee-burning mechanism, could make Ethereum scarcer, potentially resulting in a rise in its worth over time.

As Bitcoin (BTC) climbs to $29,000, Peter Brandt predicts imminent breakout

In his tweet yesterday, prominent commodity trader Peter Brandt shared a Bitcoin daily chart, drawing attention to the flagship cryptocurrency. He commented on the chart by writing “Breakout,” thus predicting Bitcoin’s imminent surge. The tweet comes as the king crypto’s price climbed to its highest level since June 2022. Bitcoin’s price spike above $29,000 was not left unnoticed by another trader, Scott Redler, who stated in his tweet that BTC appeared ready for additional gains. As reported by U.Today, today , Bitcoin’s value increased even higher, hitting the $30,000 level. At the moment of writing, BTC is changing hands at $30,062, according to CoinMarketCap.

