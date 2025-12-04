Ethereum Offline? 23% Network Disruption Causes Outage, Vitalik Buterin Reacts

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

An issue with the Prysm consensus client on mainnet saw about 23% of the Ethereum network going offline.



In the early hours of Thursday, the Ethereum Foundation alerted the community about an issue with the Prysm consensus client on mainnet, urging node operators to reconfigure their CL nodes. This only affected those utilizing Prysm clients, with other network clients unaffected.

In a confirmation tweet, Ethereum client Prysm stated that it had identified the issue and promised a quick workaround. It urged dependent nodes to disable the Prysm client.



In a tweet, Ethereum angel investor and educator Sassal ETH revealed a shocking fact in the wake of this incident.

The bug on the Ethereum Prysm client had caused about 23% of the network to fall off. Sassal shared an image alongside his tweet, which indicated Prysm accounting for about 23% share of the Ethereum consensus clients.

Commenting on the data presented, Sassal noted it was accurate, with about 23% of the network going offline due to a bug with Prysm. He revealed a worse-case scenario, which would have happened if it were the Lighthouse client that had this issue.

According to the image, Lighthouse accounted for a 48.47% share of Ethereum consensus clients, with Sassal adding that the ETH network would have lost finalization if it were Lighthouse that had the bug instead, which is not a good instance for the Ethereum network.

Ethereum creator allays concerns

Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin weighs in on the discussion, dispelling such fears. "Nothing wrong with losing finalization once in a while imo," Buterin said.

The Ethereum creator sheds further light on the context of finalization, saying: "Finalization is for when we're really sure a block won't be reverted."

Buterin puts to rest concerns regarding the Prysm incident, saying, "If finality delays a few hours when a major client has a bug, that's fine. The chain keeps going during that time. The thing to avoid is finalizing the wrong thing."

Fusaka, Ethereum's second upgrade in 2025, went live on the mainnet on Dec. 3, marking a significant milestone for the network.