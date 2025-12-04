Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Ethereum Offline? 23% Network Disruption Causes Outage, Vitalik Buterin Reacts

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Thu, 4/12/2025 - 14:08
    A bug with an Ethereum consensus client on the mainnet saw about 23% of the Ethereum network go offline.
    Advertisement
    Ethereum Offline? 23% Network Disruption Causes Outage, Vitalik Buterin Reacts
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    An issue with the Prysm consensus client on mainnet saw about 23% of the Ethereum network going offline.

    In the early hours of Thursday, the Ethereum Foundation alerted the community about an issue with the Prysm consensus client on mainnet, urging node operators to reconfigure their CL nodes. This only affected those utilizing Prysm clients, with other network clients unaffected.

    Advertisement

    In a confirmation tweet, Ethereum client Prysm stated that it had identified the issue and promised a quick workaround. It urged dependent nodes to disable the Prysm client.

    In a tweet, Ethereum angel investor and educator Sassal ETH revealed a shocking fact in the wake of this incident.

    The bug on the Ethereum Prysm client had caused about 23% of the network to fall off. Sassal shared an image alongside his tweet, which indicated Prysm accounting for about 23% share of the Ethereum consensus clients.

    HOT Stories
    Ethereum Offline? 23% Network Disruption Causes Outage, Vitalik Buterin Reacts
    Morning Crypto Report: Ripple CEO Reveals When $180,000 for Bitcoin, XRP at $2.20 Not Bull Trap: Bollinger Bands, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Ready to Delete Zero
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP's Mythical 1,100% Activity, Bitcoin's Upside Setup Strengthens, Shiba Inu's (SHIB) Razor-Sharp Reversal Window
    Ripple CTO Shares Hilarious Email from Jed McCaleb Impersonator

    Commenting on the data presented, Sassal noted it was accurate, with about 23% of the network going offline due to a bug with Prysm. He revealed a worse-case scenario, which would have happened if it were the Lighthouse client that had this issue.

    Advertisement

    According to the image, Lighthouse accounted for a 48.47% share of Ethereum consensus clients, with Sassal adding that the ETH network would have lost finalization if it were Lighthouse that had the bug instead, which is not a good instance for the Ethereum network.

    Ethereum creator allays concerns 

    Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin weighs in on the discussion, dispelling such fears. "Nothing wrong with losing finalization once in a while imo," Buterin said.

    The Ethereum creator sheds further light on the context of finalization, saying: "Finalization is for when we're really sure a block won't be reverted."

    Buterin puts to rest concerns regarding the Prysm incident, saying, "If finality delays a few hours when a major client has a bug, that's fine. The chain keeps going during that time. The thing to avoid is finalizing the wrong thing."

    Fusaka, Ethereum's second upgrade in 2025, went live on the mainnet on Dec. 3, marking a significant milestone for the network.

    #Ethereum #Ethereum News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Dec 4, 2025 - 13:59
    XRP Price Analysis for December 4
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    News
    Dec 4, 2025 - 13:14
    Justin Sun Reacts as Tron Breaks 350,000,000 Account Milestone
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    TrueNorth Raises $3M to Build Domain-Specific AI for Finance
    Ika Announces EdDSA Signatures, Expanding Native Support to Solana, Zcash, Cardano and More
    MEXC Launches STABLE Launchpad: Share 4 Million Tokens with Up to 60% Discount
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 4, 2025 - 14:08
    Ethereum Offline? 23% Network Disruption Causes Outage, Vitalik Buterin Reacts
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Price Analysis
    Dec 4, 2025 - 13:59
    XRP Price Analysis for December 4
    Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Dec 4, 2025 - 13:14
    Justin Sun Reacts as Tron Breaks 350,000,000 Account Milestone
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD