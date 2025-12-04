Advertisement
    CFTC Chairman Confirms Developing Plan for US Crypto Leadership

    By Caroline Amosun
    Thu, 4/12/2025 - 19:35
    The CFTC has disclosed new plans that seek to foster the adoption of cryptocurrencies in the U.S.
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    On Thursday, December 5, Caroline D. Pham, the acting chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) in the U.S., confirmed rumors about the organization’s new crypto scheme.

    In a recent X post that has sparked discussions across the crypto community, Caroline acknowledged a public post about the CFTC’s initiative to help the United States reclaim its position as the world leader in crypto.

    CFTC moves to reclaim U.S. leading foothold in crypto 

    According to the post, the CFTC has developed a comprehensive plan targeted at helping the U.S. reclaim its place as the world leader in crypto.

    With federal authorities greenlighting crypto-friendly policies that could boost the adoption of cryptocurrencies in the U.S., the crypto community has expressed excitement about the new update.

    According to the agency, the plan includes necessary regulatory updates that would foster easy accessibility to cryptocurrencies.

    As part of its plans, the agency also revealed that spot Bitcoin and other spot crypto assets, including Bitcoin and XRP, will be allowed to trade on CFTC-registered exchanges.

    While the agency had previously focused on derivatives such as futures and options, it is now expanding to the spot crypto markets.

    While the CFTC is now hellbent on making America the crypto capital of the world, it has confirmed that its latest adjustments are aimed at creating a safer, more regulated environment for crypto trading while enabling large-scale institutional participation.

    #CFTC #Bitcoin #XRP
    Crypto News Digest, News
    Dec 4, 2025 - 19:26
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Might Erase Zero, XRP Clears Path to $2.33, Cardano Jumps 14% – Crypto News Digest
    Dan Burgin
