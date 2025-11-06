AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    'Shall We Be Concerned?': PeckShield Alerts of Next Major DeFi Risk Worth $27 Million

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Thu, 6/11/2025 - 14:44
    PeckShield reported that TelosC vaults on Euler have hit 100% utilization, locking around $27 million and triggering concerns about liquidity risks spreading through the DeFi market.
    Advertisement
    'Shall We Be Concerned?': PeckShield Alerts of Next Major DeFi Risk Worth $27 Million
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The decentralized finance market continues to run hot, with TelosC and Euler allegedly experiencing liquidity drain. According to PeckShield, several TelosC vaults launched on the Euler platform have reached 100% utilization.

    Advertisement

    Simply put, all funds have already been lent out, and liquidity providers are currently unable to withdraw their money.

    Euler is a decentralized lending protocol, sort of a "DeFi bank," where users deposit tokens and receive interest, while others borrow them against collateral. TelosC is one of the "risk curators" within Euler, managing separate liquidity vaults where it sets the rules for loans and returns.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: $40 Billion Ripple Announces Mastercard Partnership, XRP Risks Losing $2 Amid Abnormal DeFi Activity, Bitcoin Named Safe Haven by Billionaire Ray Dalio
    XRP Ledger Sees Great Uptick in New Wallets
    'No Timeline': Ripple President Says There's No Rush to Go Public
    'Protect Yourself with Bitcoin and Ethereum': 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Urges Investors to Opt for 'People's Money'

    Several assets are under potential attack at once:

    Advertisement
    • WETH: $5.5 million.
    • USDC: $14.3 million.
    • WBTC: $7.3 million.

    At the same time, the yield for providers is only 0.18% per annum, which seems suspiciously low. The system does not encourage borrowers to repay their debts, and liquidity may remain "locked" for a long time.

    If part of the liquidity is indeed "stuck," the DeFi ecosystem risks a new chain reaction: rising borrowing rates, liquidity shortages in related pools, possible liquidations of positions and a collapse in the value of synthetic tokens.

    DeFi contagion in 2025

    Analysts believe that the situation may be related to the aftermath of the collapse of Stream Finance, whose assets interacted with TelosC and other DeFi protocols. 

    For those who missed the news, DeFi protocol Stream Finance temporarily suspended all withdrawal and deposit operations earlier this week after the external fund manager controlling its assets reported an exploit and losses of about $93 million.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 11/05/2025 - 12:46
    XRP Users Warned to Withdraw After $93 Million DeFi Loss
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    The potential DeFi contagion may also be fueled by Balancer's $128 million exploit and xUSD collapse from $1 to $0.35. One may call it a reflexivity loop — fear of protocol risk driving withdrawals, which materializes an illiquid run.

    #Decentralized Finance #DeFi News #DeFi Scam
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Nov 6, 2025 - 14:40
    Ethereum Crucial Notice Issued as Fusaka Upgrade Countdown Begins
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Nov 6, 2025 - 14:36
    XRP Price Could Drop 24% as Bollinger Bands Flash Warning
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Toobit Integrates CCXT, Giving Every Trader Access to Professional-Grade Trading Systems
    Leverage Shares by Themes adds GEMI, BLSH, BMNR to leveraged single-stock ETF suite — debuting first-to-market GEMG
    Zama Announces Strategic Acquisition of KKRT Labs to Scale Confidentiality on Public Blockchains
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 6, 2025 - 14:44
    'Shall We Be Concerned?': PeckShield Alerts of Next Major DeFi Risk Worth $27 Million
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Nov 6, 2025 - 14:40
    Ethereum Crucial Notice Issued as Fusaka Upgrade Countdown Begins
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Nov 6, 2025 - 14:36
    XRP Price Could Drop 24% as Bollinger Bands Flash Warning
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Show all