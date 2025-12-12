Ripple Wins Big Partnership With European Bank

Advertisement

San Francisco-based blockchain company Ripple has announced another major partnership with a European banking giant, AMINA bank on Friday, Dec. 12.

The partnership, which marks another of Ripple’s major expansion deals across the traditional finance sector, has seen AMINA Bank officially become the first European bank to go live with Ripple Payments.

Ripple expands into European banking space

With this partnership, Ripple Payments is now live with a European bank for the first time ever.



Amid efforts to remediate the settlement frictions causing delays and high cost transactions that come with traditional banking models, AMINA has integrated with Ripple payments to provide better cross border payment solutions for its crypto-native clients.

According to Ripple, the integration that propels its stablecoin, RLUSD ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, toward more adoption, provides a bridge of compliance between fiat systems and blockchain rails.

The blockchain company emphasized this as a very necessary upgrade for crypto-native clients who require fast, efficient, and reliable cross-border payment solutions.

Simply put, clients of the European bank can now move funds across borders seamlessly and faster, all thanks to its partnership with Ripple payments.

Ripple’s RLUSD in spotlight

While speculators have assumed the development to be a means of adoption for the Ripple-associated cryptocurrency XRP , the company emphasized that the integration focuses on RLUSD only as it aims to further build on AMINA Bank’s earlier adoption of the Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin solution.

Renowned crypto lawyer Bill Morgan also emphasized this, clearing misconceptions about the partnership being associated with XRP or XRPL.

While Ripple has embarked on multiple partnerships and acquisitions this year, the company has shown commitments towards facilitating the adoption of digital assets especially RLUSD and XRP across the global space.

Hence, this partnership with AMINA bank marks a major milestone towards its broader strategy to mature digital asset payments worldwide.

Apparently, the partnership further expands Ripple’s footprint across the European landscape, pushing the firm towards a huge $100 billion processed volume milestone.