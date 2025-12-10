Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Ripple Founder-Backed Startup Announces Token Launch, XRP Community Reacts

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Wed, 10/12/2025 - 15:59
    Yellow teased its token launch and caught social media hype because Ripple cofounder Chris Larsen invested $10 million of his own money, prompting the XRP community to take notice.
    Advertisement
    Ripple Founder-Backed Startup Announces Token Launch, XRP Community Reacts
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Yellow, a crypto infrastructure outfit building a routing network for cross-market liquidity, finally broke its silence about its token with a public post update. What got the startup in the news cycle straight away is that Chris Larsen, one of Ripple's founders, is known to have put about $10 million of his own money into the project, making it one of his biggest personal investments in the sector that he has disclosed.

    Advertisement

    Thus, Yellow positions itself as a Financial Information Exchange-based system that is designed to link up blockchains with exchange brokerages. 

    Interestingly, even though the company has not actually mentioned anything about XRP or Ripple integrations, the tech direction actually fits pretty well, with areas where the fourth-biggest cryptocurrency is already being used by market participants, who rely on fast settlement and deep liquidity. 

    Advertisement

    What does Yellow have to do with XRP? 

    The XRP community reacted for a simple reason: Larsen-backed ventures are seen as high-upside early positions, and Yellow is one of the few startups he supported directly rather than through corporate channels. Those who follow Ripple's history see these developments as optional exposure to what they see as a "second Ripple-type" opportunity, even if the business models differ.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP Ready to Unlock Solana, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rockets 30% in Volume, SpaceX Moves $100 Million in Bitcoin While Elon Musk Stays Silent
    Saylor’s 'Buy Every Bitcoin' Strategy Mocked by Schiff
    XRP Gets Institutional Boost with Flagship Index
    Crypto Market Prediction: Enormous Shiba Inu (SHIB) Divergence Printed, Ethereum (ETH) Scorching Local Resistance, Is XRP Downtrend Ending?

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 12/10/2025 - 10:34
    Ripple CTO Lists Six Pain Points in Buying Private Stocks as IPO Talk Heats Up
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    What got people talking on the new post is about two things: when the token launch will be and whether those who joined in past contribution rounds will still be included. 

    Advertisement

    All in all, Yellow has not given us a release date, token model or distribution terms yet, but this short announcement was enough to reset expectations and position the company as one of the most closely watched infrastructure names heading into its first public milestone.

    #Ripple News #XRP News #XRP #Chris Larsen
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 10, 2025 - 15:52
    XRP Marks 16 Days of Unbroken ETF Inflows With New Record Set: Details
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Dec 10, 2025 - 15:40
    Top US Exchange Drops Cryptic XRP Hint
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    BOLTS Launches Quantum-Resilience Pilot On Canton Network To Future-Proof $6T Real-World Assets
    Bitunix Integrates Fireblocks and Elliptic, Elevating Security and Compliance to Institutional-Grade
    CARV Deep Dive: Cashie 2.0 Integrated x402, Turning Social Capital Into On-Chain Value
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 10, 2025 - 15:59
    Ripple Founder-Backed Startup Announces Token Launch, XRP Community Reacts
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Dec 10, 2025 - 15:52
    XRP Marks 16 Days of Unbroken ETF Inflows With New Record Set: Details
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Dec 10, 2025 - 15:40
    Top US Exchange Drops Cryptic XRP Hint
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD