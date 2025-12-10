Ripple Founder-Backed Startup Announces Token Launch, XRP Community Reacts

Yellow, a crypto infrastructure outfit building a routing network for cross-market liquidity, finally broke its silence about its token with a public post update. What got the startup in the news cycle straight away is that Chris Larsen, one of Ripple's founders, is known to have put about $10 million of his own money into the project, making it one of his biggest personal investments in the sector that he has disclosed.

Thus, Yellow positions itself as a Financial Information Exchange-based system that is designed to link up blockchains with exchange brokerages.

Chris Larsen @Ripple Co-founder and Executive Chairman led a $10M raise for Yellow.





Interestingly, even though the company has not actually mentioned anything about XRP or Ripple integrations, the tech direction actually fits pretty well, with areas where the fourth-biggest cryptocurrency is already being used by market participants, who rely on fast settlement and deep liquidity.

What does Yellow have to do with XRP?

The XRP community reacted for a simple reason: Larsen-backed ventures are seen as high-upside early positions, and Yellow is one of the few startups he supported directly rather than through corporate channels. Those who follow Ripple's history see these developments as optional exposure to what they see as a "second Ripple-type" opportunity, even if the business models differ.

What got people talking on the new post is about two things: when the token launch will be and whether those who joined in past contribution rounds will still be included.

All in all, Yellow has not given us a release date, token model or distribution terms yet, but this short announcement was enough to reset expectations and position the company as one of the most closely watched infrastructure names heading into its first public milestone.