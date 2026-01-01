Advertisement
    Is 1.12% of XRP Supply Gone?

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Thu, 1/01/2026 - 15:15
    A growing XRP ETF footprint worth $1.24 billion now represents hundreds of millions of XRP, feeding supply squeeze talk for the price of the cryptocurrency.
    Is 1.12% of the XRP supply gone? If "gone" means burned, lost or removed from existence, then no. If it means it has been absorbed into ETF holdings and not being traded like usual, that is what the dashboard by SoSoValue is showing.

    According to the latest U.S. XRP spot ETF data, the total net assets are $1.24 billion for those vehicles, which makes up to 1.12% of the token's market cap as of Dec. 31. And that line is not just a supply statistic. It is a market-share ratio that translates ETF holdings into a footprint versus the full XRP market value.

    The mechanics still matter for the price because ETF wrappers can reduce available float in practice. The coins in these products are not just sitting on exchange books waiting to be sold by default, which can tighten conditions at the margin when demand shows up.

    Even though the assets can return to the market via redemptions, this can still have an impact.

    All flows in for XRP

    If you are looking for the immediate read, flows are the way to go. The same panel shows daily net inflow of $5.58 million, cumulative net inflow of $1.17 billion and total value traded of $22.36 million.

    Net assets are spread across multiple tickers, with Canary's XRCP at $319.18 million, 21Shares' TOXR at $246.37 million, Bitwise's XRP at $240.13 million, Grayscale's GXRP at $223.40 million and Franklin's XRPZ at $215.20 million.

    With an XRP price of around $1.856 on the daily chart, $1.24 billion suggests that there are about 668 million XRP in these products, based on simple AUM-to-price conversion. If the flows stay positive, the "gone" footprint can grow through more holdings, a higher XRP price or both.

    #XRP #XRP News #Ripple News #XRP ETF
