Ripple Effect? Strange $1,550,694,217 XRP Transfer Stuns Blockchain

XRP Ledger showed a series of coordinated moves worth $1,550,694,217 as multiple Ripple-linked wallets moved large balances in 100 million XRP lots. The pattern spotted by Whale Alert was consistent from start to finish, which immediately made it a hot topic in the community.

Four Ripple wallets that have been around for a while sent 600 million XRP to six new addresses that were created and funded quickly. Each new wallet got exactly 100 million XRP, and two of the sending wallets were reduced to zero, showing a planned treasury adjustment.

Another set of transfers, worth 670,000,006 XRP, followed the same structure. They share the same size, timing and closed routing between Ripple-controlled wallets. Nothing entered the exchange infrastructure, and no external liquidity channels interacted with the flow.

Recent Ripple Whale Alert movements. We are monitoring where they move to in future. Will update. Thanks @XRPBigMoves https://t.co/VgY3JaWY97 — XRP_Liquidity (ETF 1Y 39.8B = Max 54.4B) (@XRPwallets) December 11, 2025

On-chain analysts inside the XRP community, like "XRPWallets," are reading this as Ripple reorganizing part of its treasury into cleaner segments, probably ahead of new internal workflows or reserved capital allocations. The company has used similar multiwallet layouts before building out operational pipelines, so the structure aligns with earlier patterns.

How did XRP price do?

The market did not react much. XRP moved from $2.05 to $2 during this time, with no signs of supply pressure and no disruption to liquidity. The spot volume was rather subdued, with no unusual spikes despite the selling activity.

The transfers are impressive for how big and precise they are. A $1.55 billion redistribution executed in uniform batches across newly prepared wallets suggests a deeper treasury layout update rather than a routine end-of-week cleanup.