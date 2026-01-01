Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Cardano (ADA) Records First Golden Cross of 2026, but There's a Catch

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Thu, 1/01/2026 - 15:25
    Cardano kick-starts the New Year with a short-term golden cross in hopes of a price breakout.
    Advertisement
    Cardano (ADA) Records First Golden Cross of 2026, but There's a Catch
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Cardano (ADA) has posted its first golden cross of the year 2026, signaling that the coin might have potential for a recovery.

    Advertisement

    Cardano golden cross emerges as volume spikes

    As per CoinMarketCap data, the golden cross formation comes amid a spike in Cardano’s trading volume in the last 24 hours. The asset’s volume jumped by 31.35% to $614.85 million.

    Notably, a golden cross forms when a short-term moving average crosses above a long-term moving average on the price chart. Although it is not definitive, the appearance of a golden cross suggests that positive price momentum could be building for an asset.

    For Cardano, on the 9-day and 26-day MA, the golden cross formed at $0.3380 with potential to hit $0.3416. As of this writing, ADA is changing hands at $0.3429, a clear indication that Cardano is trading above the projected point.

    Article image
    Cardano Price Outlook | Source: TradingView/CoinMarketCap

    However, given the volatility that the coin has faced in the crypto market of late, it is not clear if Cardano can sustain the present growth.

    Primarily, market sentiments remain fragile as the asset’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 33.85 suggests it is moving into oversold territory. Additionally, Cardano need to clear its previous consolidation range of between $0.3621 and $0.3824 before investors’ confidence could return.

    Weak momentum puts ADA at risk of bearish reversal

    As it stands, the current trading price suggests weak momentum that could see bears take over. If ADA slips slightly into the $0.33 level, it might trigger sell pressure and reverse the mild gains recorded.

    Interestingly, about 72 hours to the close of December 2025, Cardano was showing signs of a breakout. It changed hands at $0.37 after posting a 7% increase as traders looked forward to a bullish end-of-the-year spike.

    Market observers will be watching to see how Cardano reacts to this bullish signal of a golden cross. With 2025 ending on a positive note as it concerns governance structure, this might act as a catalyst to revive interest of some in the community to support ADA’s momentum.

    #Cardano
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    OpinionsNews
    Feb 2, 2026 - 3:20
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2026
    ByDan Burgin
    News
    Jan 1, 2026 - 15:15
    Is 1.12% of XRP Supply Gone?
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Toobit Teams Up with LALIGA as Official Regional Partner
    Toobit Successfully Completes ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certification Audit
    AB (AceBitx) Exchange: A Compliant, Secure, and Comprehensive One-Stop Crypto Trading Platform
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    OpinionsNews
    Feb 2, 2026 - 3:20
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2026
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Jan 1, 2026 - 15:25
    Cardano (ADA) Records First Golden Cross of 2026, but There's a Catch
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Jan 1, 2026 - 15:15
    Is 1.12% of XRP Supply Gone?
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    Price Analysis
    Jan 1, 2026 - 15:04
    XRP Price Analysis for January 1
    article image Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Jan 1, 2026 - 14:57
    14,445,863,488,009 SHIB in Day: Shiba Inu Open Interest Jumps 20% in 2026 Start
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    Opinions, News
    Feb 2, 2026 - 3:20
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2026
    Dan Burgin
    News
    Jan 1, 2026 - 15:25
    Cardano (ADA) Records First Golden Cross of 2026, but There's a Catch
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Jan 1, 2026 - 15:15
    Is 1.12% of XRP Supply Gone?
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD