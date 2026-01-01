Cardano (ADA) Records First Golden Cross of 2026, but There's a Catch

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Cardano (ADA) has posted its first golden cross of the year 2026, signaling that the coin might have potential for a recovery.

Cardano golden cross emerges as volume spikes

As per CoinMarketCap data , the golden cross formation comes amid a spike in Cardano’s trading volume in the last 24 hours. The asset’s volume jumped by 31.35% to $614.85 million.

Notably, a golden cross forms when a short-term moving average crosses above a long-term moving average on the price chart. Although it is not definitive, the appearance of a golden cross suggests that positive price momentum could be building for an asset.

For Cardano, on the 9-day and 26-day MA, the golden cross formed at $0.3380 with potential to hit $0.3416. As of this writing, ADA is changing hands at $0.3429, a clear indication that Cardano is trading above the projected point.

However, given the volatility that the coin has faced in the crypto market of late, it is not clear if Cardano can sustain the present growth.

Primarily, market sentiments remain fragile as the asset’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 33.85 suggests it is moving into oversold territory. Additionally, Cardano need to clear its previous consolidation range of between $0.3621 and $0.3824 before investors’ confidence could return.

Weak momentum puts ADA at risk of bearish reversal

As it stands, the current trading price suggests weak momentum that could see bears take over. If ADA slips slightly into the $0.33 level, it might trigger sell pressure and reverse the mild gains recorded.

Interestingly, about 72 hours to the close of December 2025, Cardano was showing signs of a breakout. It changed hands at $0.37 after posting a 7% increase as traders looked forward to a bullish end-of-the-year spike.