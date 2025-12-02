Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Ripple Inks New Partnership to Advance Bank Integration for RLUSD

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Tue, 2/12/2025 - 16:35
    Ripple Labs has expanded RLUSD utility as a payment token with its latest partnership with fintech firm RedotPay.
    Advertisement
    Ripple Inks New Partnership to Advance Bank Integration for RLUSD
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Ripple USD stablecoin (RLUSD) has scored another win as it seeks to expand its reach in the global financial sector. Ripple has partnered with RedotPay, a global stablecoin-based payment fintech that integrates blockchain solutions with traditional banking and finance infrastructures.

    Advertisement

    Strategic fintech collaboration aims to improve transfers

    In a recent announcement, Ripple and RedotPay have decided to launch a “Send Crypto, Receive NGN” feature. This will expand multimarket payouts through integration with Ripple’s cross-border payment solution.

    With this new feature, RedotPay users can send XRP or other supported cryptocurrencies, and the fintech company will automatically convert it to NGN. It is also possible to deposit into the user’s bank within minutes.

    The development will promote faster and cheaper remittances as Ripple and RedotPay aim to resolve all slow transfers from abroad using blockchain. 

    Additionally, the expensive fees of around 6.94% will drop significantly as RLUSD operates with reduced fees and settles payouts instantly.

    Besides XRP and RLUSD, other assets that this partnership supports include Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Circle (USD) and Tether (USDT). Others include Solana, Toncoin, Tron and Binance Chain Coin (BNB).

    The new feature of this collaboration directly targets freelancers, digital nomads and entrepreneurs. 

    It will also serve anyone that desires fast, low-cost cross-border transfers. It will positively impact Ripple’s stablecoin by increasing the adoption rate of RLUSD on the crypt market.

    Both RedotPay and Ripple will benefit from the partnership as it positions the fintech company as a major player in the crypto-powered money transfer market. 

    For Ripple, it expands its real-world utility and supports RLUSD to gain traction in a space dominated by giants like USDC and USDT.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 12/02/2025 - 15:12
    Binance Founder CZ Predicts 'Many ATHs' as Bitcoin Price Suddenly Goes Parabolic
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    Rising RLUSD adoption signals growing confidence in the stablecoin

    These efforts are having a significant impact as the Ripple USD stablecoin recently hit a milestone in terms of holder count

    RLUSD now has over 6,500 holders as adoption continues to soar, as seen with volume surging by over 65% within the last 48 hours.

    Ripple’s recent moves in the digital space reveal clear strategic thinking to gain users’ confidence. Beyond cross-border transactions, it has also provided the necessary infrastructure to support the real-world asset economy.

    Ripple Labs’ Head of Information Security Akshay Wattal recently explained how the organization has battle-tested cryptography and compliance with regulatory standards. 

    According to Wattal, Ripple is well positioned to leverage the future of the tokenized economy through efficient systems to safeguard users’ assets.

    #RLUSD #ripple
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Dec 2, 2025 - 16:09
    SHIB Price Analysis for December 2
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    News
    Dec 2, 2025 - 16:05
    'Back to Work': Michael Saylor Reacts to Bitcoin Price Rise With Just 3 Words
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Nexchain Builds Strong Momentum in Stage 29 as Testnet 2.0 Activity Rises
    Dutch Blockchain Week 2026 Announces Its Biggest Edition Yet!
    Cronos Labs Appoints Edward Adlard as Head of Ecosystem
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 2, 2025 - 16:35
    Ripple Inks New Partnership to Advance Bank Integration for RLUSD
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Price Analysis
    Dec 2, 2025 - 16:09
    SHIB Price Analysis for December 2
    Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Dec 2, 2025 - 16:05
    'Back to Work': Michael Saylor Reacts to Bitcoin Price Rise With Just 3 Words
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD