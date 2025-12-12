Ripple Wraps Up Acquisition of Stablecoin Firm Rail

Ripple has announced that it has finalized the acquisition of stablecoin startup Rail.

"With this acquisition, Ripple Payments is the market's most comprehensive end-to-end stablecoin solution," the announcement said.

As reported by U.Today, Ripple acquired the Toronto‑based stablecoin payment infrastructure company for a total of $200 million.

The firm handles a significant portion of global stablecoin‑based business transfers, which is why the acquisition is rather notable. In fact, it is responsible for 10% of all B2B stablecoin payments worldwide.

Other notable acquisitions

The San Francisco-based company kicked off its 2025 acquisition spree with Hidden Road. Ripple purchased the global multi‑asset prime broker for about $1.25 billion.

The company completed the transaction and rebranded Hidden Road as Ripple Prime in October.

After announcing the Rail acquisition, the enterprise blockchain company also bought GTreasury, a major corporate treasury management software provider, for $1 billion.

Ripple also bought Palisade, a custody and wallet‑as‑a‑service provider, to bolster its institutional custody solutions.

These acquisitions form a full‑stack financial infrastructure aimed at serving banks, corporates, and institutional users.