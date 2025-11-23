Advertisement
    Ripple Exec Issues 4 Crucial Infrastructure Upgrades to Bring Finance On-Chain

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sun, 23/11/2025 - 15:20
    A Ripple executive has outlined four infrastructure moves pushing finance on-chain as the digital future nears.
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    According to Ripple Senior Executive Officer and Managing Director Middle East & Africa Reece Merrick, the digital future demands unified infrastructure, not piecemeal solutions.

    To align with this digital future, Merrick stated that Ripple is building infrastructure that will enable global finance to go on-chain.

    The top executive outlines four ways by which Ripple is unifying its infrastructure in preparation for the digital future. First is through payments with real time cross border payments. Others include custody, tokenization and prime brokerage.

    Ripple’s solutions utilize XRP Ledger, XRP and the Ripple USD (RLUSD) stablecoin to power blockchain use cases at large.

    Ripple making big moves

    In the last two years, Ripple has made six acquisitions spanning payments, custody and stablecoins, while entering new markets in prime brokerage and treasury management.

    As a crypto and blockchain supporter, Ripple has invested almost $4 billion into the crypto ecosystem through strategic investments and M&A.

    Earlier in 2025, the company added stablecoin infrastructure company Rail, increasing capabilities to Ripple Payments as a full-service cross-border platform, using Ripple USD (RLUSD) and XRP to move money globally.

    XRP's next phase envisioned

    Over the years, XRP’s role has expanded from powering payments to providing liquidity, settling tokenized assets and enabling real-time movement of value across markets. It is now positioned to play a central role as institutional markets evolve, from digital asset-backed treasury securities (DATS) to digital exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

    In this light, RippleX developers led by JA Akinyele, Ripple's Head of Engineering and CTO David Schwartz recently revealed a thought experiment on how native staking could be enabled on XRP Ledger.

    #Ripple News #RLUSD #XRPL #XRP
