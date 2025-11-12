AdvertisementAdvert.
    Ripple Issues Fresh Scam Warning: What XRP Holders Should Know

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Wed, 12/11/2025 - 5:27
    AI-powered cryptocurrency scams are on the rise, and XRP holders should stay vigilant
    Ripple Issues Fresh Scam Warning: What XRP Holders Should Know
    RippleX, the developer arm of enterprise blockchain firm Ripple, has issued a fresh warning about bad actors using fake Ripple or XRP livestreams.  

    "Ripple employees will never ask you to send funds, share wallet info, or join investment streams," the company said. 

    Another uptick in scams? 

    Given that XRP is once again in the spotlight due to the ETF hype, there is likely to be another uptick in scams, which is why users have to remain vigilant. 

    Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse previously warned that scam attempts tend to become more frequent with each rally.

    According to data provided by blockchain security company Certik, losses from crypto scams surpassed a total of $2.1 billion in the first half of 2025.

    Main scam tactics 

    Fake giveaways ("send 10 XRP and receive 20 back") tend to be the most popular type of scams. 

    Fraudsters are impersonating official accounts (YouTube, social media) to lend legitimacy to the scam while using AI-powered tools to mimic company executives.   

    In July, the New York Post reported that AI-fueled crypto scams were booming with an increase of 456%.

