Ripple Issues New Warning to XRP Holders to Stay Vigilant, What's It About?

In a recent tweet, Ripple stated it had observed a big surge in fake "Live" YouTube videos during and after Swell.

Ripple recently concluded its most important event of the year, Swell, which convened leaders in crypto, payments, banking and policy to discuss key themes on how financial institutions and businesses alike are leveraging crypto and blockchain technology. This held on Nov. 4 to 5 in NYC with the live stream of the event broadcast as well.

However, scammers seeking to leverage Ripple's popularity and XRP advantage took the opportunity to broadcast fake "Live" YouTube videos during and after the event.

In recent years, there has been an uptick in scammers digitally manipulating videos referred to as deepfakes, contributing to the spread of misinformation, increase in crypto scams and other fraudulent acts.

Never send your XRP, Ripple warns

Genuine videos from media interviews or public speaking events are also utilized by these bad actors, which are often overlaid with scam content that may link to a fraudulent website or a crypto wallet address and asking unsuspecting users to send money.

We saw a big surge in fake "Live" YouTube videos during and after Swell.🚫



Reminder: @Ripple will NEVER ask you to send us XRP. Stay vigilant! https://t.co/uPOSNqDso6 — Ripple (@Ripple) November 14, 2025

Oftentimes, these scammers present fraudulent web domains with a public "send to" wallet address. There may even be a chat feature on the website to quickly convince users to send their assets.

In this light, Ripple urges the crypto community to stay vigilant as neither it nor its employees will ever ask them to send XRP.

Ripple strengthens fight against crypto crimes

In August 2025, Ripple announced it was joining TRM Labs' Beacon Network, an alliance to combat cryptocurrency crime by enabling real-time intelligence sharing between law enforcement, crypto exchanges and financial institutions as a founding member.

In May 2024, Ripple joined Swirlds Labs and Algorand Foundation as the founding members of the DeRec Alliance, a group of individuals and organizations committed to making the process of securing and recovering digital assets, accounts, passwords and other secrets as simple as existing Web2 experiences.