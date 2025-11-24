Ripple Doesn’t Have to Sell XRP, ‘Rich Dad, Poor Dad’ Author Urges Buying Bitcoin, 5.8 Billion SHIB Shorts Wiped Out — Crypto News Digest

Advertisement

Ripple CTO says new revenue models could reduce XRP selling pressure

With diversified income, the company does not have to sell XRP to fund its activities, which should be reassuring to holders.

Ripple and XRP. Ripple CTO David Schwartz argued that building new revenue sources would lower, not raise, the company’s need to sell XRP.

David Schwartz, CTO at Ripple, has opined that new revenue models could reduce the need for XRP sales: "…how is it better if Ripple feels more pressure to sell more XRP if the price drops? Wouldn't you think other sources of income reduce this pressure?" Schwartz said in a recent social media post.

Ripple, the company associated with the XRP token, has two main business arms: XRP sales on the open market as well as enterprise products and services, such as RippleNet and cross-border payment solutions.

Ripple’s revenues. XRP historically relies on sales of XRP from corporate holdings and Ripple’s cross-border payment solutions.

A significant portion of Ripple’s operational revenue historically came from selling XRP from its corporate holdings. The Financial Times, for instance, previously reported that the enterprise blockchain firm would not be profitable without selling XRP. Schwartz also previously admitted that XRP accounts for virtually all of Ripple's revenue.

Robert Kiyosaki issues crash warning

Kiyosaki argues the downturn already underway makes BTC one of the few assets worth buying.

Financial crisis. Robert Kiyosaki warned of the start of the “biggest crash in history.”

Robert Kiyosaki pushed himself back into the Bitcoin market conversation today after issuing another warning about what he calls the beginning of the "biggest crash in history," a claim he paired with a call to accumulate assets he believes can function during a big downturn.

His latest post puts silver in the lead, but Bitcoin remains part of the basket he says still deserves active buying.

Safe haven? Kiyosaki argues these pressures, plus accelerating AI disruption, justify rotating capital into “durable stores of value.”

Kiyosaki’s update follows a week of mixed macro signals across major economies and a visible cooldown in real estate and labor data, developments he often uses as markers for a deeper market break.

The "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" author argues that these pressures, combined with accelerating disruption from AI, are enough to justify shifting capital into what he describes as durable stores of value.

Shiba Inu reverses 4-day slide

Shiba Inu's price made a sudden U-turn after days of dropping.

Minor rebound. SHIB rose 3.93% to $0.000007952 after hitting $0.000008.

After four straight days of dropping from Nov. 19 to 22, Shiba Inu's price made a U-turn. At the time of writing, SHIB was up 3.93% in the last 24 hours to $0.000007952, having earlier reached $0.000008 on Sunday.

The sudden price reversal caught bears unawares, leading to an unwinding of short positions. This led to liquidations in short bets, which accounted for about 80% of the total wipeout in 24 hours.

Huge wipeout. 24-hour liquidations totaled $57,200.

According to CoinGlass data, total liquidations in 24 hours came to $57,200: shorts amounted to $46,210 or 5,835,332,744 SHIB, while long liquidations came in at $10,990. According to CoinGlass data, open interest for Shiba Inu increased to $78.57 million in the last 24 hours, a 5% rise.