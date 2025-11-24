Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Ripple Doesn’t Have to Sell XRP, ‘Rich Dad, Poor Dad’ Author Urges Buying Bitcoin, 5.8 Billion SHIB Shorts Wiped Out — Crypto News Digest

    By Dan Burgin
    Mon, 24/11/2025 - 18:36
    Crypto market today: Ripple does not have to sell XRP to fund its activities; Robert Kiyosaki issues crash warning; Shiba Inu's price made a sudden U-turn.
    Advertisement
    Ripple Doesn’t Have to Sell XRP, ‘Rich Dad, Poor Dad’ Author Urges Buying Bitcoin, 5.8 Billion SHIB Shorts Wiped Out — Crypto News Digest
    Cover image via youtu.be
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Ripple CTO says new revenue models could reduce XRP selling pressure

    With diversified income, the company does not have to sell XRP to fund its activities, which should be reassuring to holders.

    • Ripple and XRP. Ripple CTO David Schwartz argued that building new revenue sources would lower, not raise, the company’s need to sell XRP.

    David Schwartz, CTO at Ripple, has opined that new revenue models could reduce the need for XRP sales: "…how is it better if Ripple feels more pressure to sell more XRP if the price drops? Wouldn't you think other sources of income reduce this pressure?" Schwartz said in a recent social media post.

    Ripple, the company associated with the XRP token, has two main business arms: XRP sales on the open market as well as enterprise products and services, such as RippleNet and cross-border payment solutions.

    HOT Stories
    Ripple Doesn’t Have to Sell XRP, ‘Rich Dad, Poor Dad’ Author Urges Buying Bitcoin, 5.8 Billion SHIB Shorts Wiped Out — Crypto News Digest
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP and $1.69 Trillion Franklin Templeton, Coinbase Reveals Key Data for SHIB Holders, Bitcoin Prints 7,149% Liquidation Imbalance
    Ripple Executive Reacts to BlackRock’s First Abu Dhabi Board Meeting
    Strategy (MSTR) Having Second-Worst Month Since Buying Bitcoin
    • Ripple’s revenues. XRP historically relies on sales of XRP from corporate holdings and Ripple’s cross-border payment solutions. 

    A significant portion of Ripple’s operational revenue historically came from selling XRP from its corporate holdings. The Financial Times, for instance, previously reported that the enterprise blockchain firm would not be profitable without selling XRP. Schwartz also previously admitted that XRP accounts for virtually all of Ripple's revenue.

    Advertisement

    Robert Kiyosaki issues crash warning

    Kiyosaki argues the downturn already underway makes BTC one of the few assets worth buying.

    • Financial crisis. Robert Kiyosaki warned of the start of the “biggest crash in history.”

    Robert Kiyosaki pushed himself back into the Bitcoin market conversation today after issuing another warning about what he calls the beginning of the "biggest crash in history," a claim he paired with a call to accumulate assets he believes can function during a big downturn.

    His latest post puts silver in the lead, but Bitcoin remains part of the basket he says still deserves active buying.

    • Safe haven? Kiyosaki argues these pressures, plus accelerating AI disruption, justify rotating capital into “durable stores of value.”

    Kiyosaki’s update follows a week of mixed macro signals across major economies and a visible cooldown in real estate and labor data, developments he often uses as markers for a deeper market break. 

    The "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" author argues that these pressures, combined with accelerating disruption from AI, are enough to justify shifting capital into what he describes as durable stores of value.

    Shiba Inu reverses 4-day slide

    Shiba Inu's price made a sudden U-turn after days of dropping.

    • Minor rebound. SHIB rose 3.93% to $0.000007952 after hitting $0.000008.

    After four straight days of dropping from Nov. 19 to 22, Shiba Inu's price made a U-turn. At the time of writing, SHIB was up 3.93% in the last 24 hours to $0.000007952, having earlier reached $0.000008 on Sunday. 

    The sudden price reversal caught bears unawares, leading to an unwinding of short positions. This led to liquidations in short bets, which accounted for about 80% of the total wipeout in 24 hours.

    • Huge wipeout. 24-hour liquidations totaled $57,200.

    According to CoinGlass data, total liquidations in 24 hours came to $57,200: shorts amounted to $46,210 or 5,835,332,744 SHIB, while long liquidations came in at $10,990. According to CoinGlass data, open interest for Shiba Inu increased to $78.57 million in the last 24 hours, a 5% rise.

    #Ripple News #XRP #Bitcoin #"Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Robert Kiyosaki #Shiba Inu
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Nov 24, 2025 - 18:29
    Bitwise CEO Shares XRP’s Impressive Inflows
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Nov 24, 2025 - 17:57
    $344 Million in Minutes: BlackRock Dumps Bitcoin and Ethereum Again
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Wallet in Telegram Lists Monad, Enabling Telegram TGE Trading & Expanding MON Distribution
    Numerai Raises $30 Million Series C Led by Top University Endowments, at $500 Million Valuation
    Crypto Content Creator Campus (CCCC) 2025 Concludes in Lisbon: A Look at the Future of Influence, Authenticity, and Next-Level Monetisation
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    Crypto News Digest, News
    Nov 24, 2025 - 18:36
    Ripple Doesn’t Have to Sell XRP, ‘Rich Dad, Poor Dad’ Author Urges Buying Bitcoin, 5.8 Billion SHIB Shorts Wiped Out — Crypto News Digest
    Dan Burgin
    News
    Nov 24, 2025 - 18:29
    Bitwise CEO Shares XRP’s Impressive Inflows
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Nov 24, 2025 - 17:57
    $344 Million in Minutes: BlackRock Dumps Bitcoin and Ethereum Again
    Caroline Amosun
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD