    'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Warns It Is Time to Buy Bitcoin Despite Cashing Out $2.25 Million in BTC

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Sun, 23/11/2025 - 14:59
    Kiyosaki's latest warning landed just days after the "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" author confirmed selling $2.25 million in Bitcoin, yet he now argues the downturn already underway makes BTC one of the few assets worth buying.
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Robert Kiyosaki pushed himself back into the Bitcoin market conversation today after issuing another warning about what he calls the beginning of the "biggest crash in history," a claim he paired with a call to accumulate assets he believes can function during a big downturn.

    His latest post puts silver in the lead, but Bitcoin remains part of the basket he says still deserves active buying.

    Kiyosaki’s update follows a week of mixed macro signals across major economies and a visible cooldown in real estate and labor data, developments he often uses as markers for a deeper market break. The "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" author argues that these pressures, combined with accelerating disruption from AI, are enough to justify shifting capital into what he describes as durable stores of value.

    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Sells His BTC Holdings After Predicting $250K per Coin

    In his view, that list continues to be gold, silver, Bitcoin and Ethereum.

    Kiyosaki takes profit on Bitcoin

    The remarks come only days after the writer confirmed selling about $2.25 million in long-held Bitcoin at $90,000 per BTC, a position he originally built near $6,000. He framed the exit as taking profit rather than reversing his stance with an intent to rebuild exposure with revenue from newer business projects.

    In today’s note, Kiyosaki directed most of his attention to silver, outlining price expectations of $70 in the near term and as high as $200 by 2026. Even so, the inclusion of Bitcoin alongside those projections signals that he still sees it as part of the defensive playbook he recommends for periods of crisis.

