'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Warns It Is Time to Buy Bitcoin Despite Cashing Out $2.25 Million in BTC

Robert Kiyosaki pushed himself back into the Bitcoin market conversation today after issuing another warning about what he calls the beginning of the "biggest crash in history," a claim he paired with a call to accumulate assets he believes can function during a big downturn.

His latest post puts silver in the lead, but Bitcoin remains part of the basket he says still deserves active buying.

Kiyosaki’s update follows a week of mixed macro signals across major economies and a visible cooldown in real estate and labor data, developments he often uses as markers for a deeper market break. The "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" author argues that these pressures, combined with accelerating disruption from AI, are enough to justify shifting capital into what he describes as durable stores of value.

BIGGEST CRASH IN HISTORY STARTING



In 2013 I published RICH DADs PROPHECY predicting the biggest crash in history was coming.



Unfortunately that crash has arrived.



It’s not just the US. Europe and Asia are crashing.



AI will wipe out jobs and when jobs crash office and… Advertisement November 23, 2025

In his view, that list continues to be gold, silver, Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Kiyosaki takes profit on Bitcoin

The remarks come only days after the writer confirmed selling about $2.25 million in long-held Bitcoin at $90,000 per BTC, a position he originally built near $6,000. He framed the exit as taking profit rather than reversing his stance with an intent to rebuild exposure with revenue from newer business projects.

In today’s note, Kiyosaki directed most of his attention to silver, outlining price expectations of $70 in the near term and as high as $200 by 2026. Even so, the inclusion of Bitcoin alongside those projections signals that he still sees it as part of the defensive playbook he recommends for periods of crisis.