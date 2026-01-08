Advertisement
    Ethereum TPS Hits All-Time High Again: Details

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Thu, 8/01/2026 - 12:49
    Despite a reversal in price, Ethereum has shown grit, with its TPS jumping to a new ATH.
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The Ethereum (ETH) blockchain has hit a record 58,786 transactions per second (TPS), which stands 78% higher than its previous all-time high (ATH) of 32,950 TPS. As highlighted by self-styled Ethereum narrator Joseph Young, the development signals improvements since the Fusaka update.

    Post-Fusaka scaling drives Ethereum’s 78% TPS surge

    Notably, post-Fusaka, the Ethereum blockchain is now able to process more transactions. The massive 78% spike suggests that the improvement is highly significant, and this has led to rapid adoption. It also indicates that scaling has progressed steadily in the ecosystem.

    According to Young, this milestone reflects real growth with layer-2 solutions in the Ethereum ecosystem. With L2s now handling more volume, it effectively counters the criticism in some quarters that Ethereum cannot scale.

    Young emphasized that the spike in TPS comes from "real usage." This means that it was not a product of stress tests or artificial benchmarks but from actual users, DeFi, transfers and NFTs. Despite the high usage, the Ethereum network performed well.

    Interestingly, Ethereum is not resting at this level. Young hints that Ethereum will process even more transactions per second soon. This will be achieved with the future Glamsterdam upgrade on the network.

    The Glamsterdam upgrade is part of the major upgrades scheduled for 2026. According to the schedule, after Glamsterdam, another upgrade to follow is Hegota. All these updates will focus on state management, execution-layer optimization and Verkle Trees.

    It is the execution-layer optimization that will significantly improve on making smart contracts and transactions faster and more efficient on the network.

    According to insights, this will bring more efficiency and better scaling improvements to the Ethereum network. Young is pointing out that Ethereum remains technically and economically strong, and this should give potential investors confidence to embrace the network.

    Ethereum’s ultimate global

    Besides evolving into an efficient and reliable network, Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin has recently highlighted another focus for the blockchain. Buterin maintained that the true goal of Ethereum is to ensure that its infrastructure provides freedom, even under stress.

    He insisted that although transactions per second, speed and convenience are important, the ultimate aim is user sovereignty. This suggests building a system that works under pressure, crisis or failure.

    Meanwhile, other positive news on the Ethereum network involves an upsurge in staking interests from investors. As U.Today noted, Ethereum’s validator entry staking queue spiked by 237 times more than the exit queue. This signals long-term confidence on the blockchain.

    #Ethereum
