Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Just Repeated 2017 Signal Against Bitcoin That Preceded 875% Surge

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Thu, 8/01/2026 - 13:23
    $17 for XRP is not a dream anymore as the same golden cross vs. Bitcoin that triggered an 875% surge in 2017 just reappeared and the setup looks almost identical right now.
    Advertisement
    XRP Just Repeated 2017 Signal Against Bitcoin That Preceded 875% Surge
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    XRP just triggered a golden cross on the monthly chart by TradingView against the leading cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (BTC), for the first time since early 2017, with its 23-month simple moving average crossing above the 50-month line after nearly six years of compression and underperformance. 

    Advertisement

    The last time this exact signal appeared, which was over eight years ago, XRP rallied from 0.0000179 BTC to 0.0001740 BTC in less than 120 days, surging nearly 9x higher and even overtaking Ethereum.

    Article image
    XRP/BTC by TradingView

    This new golden cross comes off a great base as XRP/BTC has held key support between 0.00001798 and 0.00001843 against Bitcoin for over four months. It printed a bullish engulfing candle in December and opened January with a 9.7% breakout above both long-term moving averages. 

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP Bulls Are Safe From Max Pain, Zcash (ZEC) Rockets 9,780% in Liquidation Imbalance as Core Team Exits, Binance Announces Gold and Silver Listings
    Can Bitcoin Reach $250,000 in 2026? Billionaire Draper Makes Major Prediction
    Crypto Market Review: Was Shiba Inu (SHIB) Zero Removal Trap? Ethereum (ETH) Strength at $3,200 Is Unmatched, XRP's Symptoms of Dead Cat Bounce
    Morgan Stanley Files for Bitcoin and Solana ETFs, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Erases Zero, Bollinger Shares XRP Warning — Crypto News Digest

    Unlike the failed upside wicks of 2021, this setup is forming below resistance, with trend lines curling upward and a textbook compression breakout forming inside a long-term range.

    Advertisement

    XRP to $17 among targets

    Technically, there is open air up to 0.00003 per BTC for XRP, and then to 0.00006 BTC level, both of which are major resistance levels from the 2019-2021 cycle.

    If the price regains these zones and repeats even a fraction of the 2017 path, the 875% upside scenario will be more than just nostalgia. It would become a measurable risk-on trade, which Bitcoin pairs have not offered in years. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 01/08/2026 - 12:12
    XRP Ledger Hits 3-Month High in Whale Activity, What Does It Mean for Price?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    A return to the 2017 XRP/BTC peak of 0.0001740, paired with a Bitcoin price ranging from $86,000 to $100,000, would put the price of XRP in dollar terms between $14.96 and $17.40. Reclaiming the 0.00006 zone would put XRP in the $5.16-$6.00 range, which is nearly triple its current level of $2.07.

    Advertisement
    #XRP #XRP News #Ripple News #Bitcoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jan 8, 2026 - 13:08
    12,801,156,069,364 SHIB in 24 Hours: Shiba Inu OI Crashes 17%
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 8, 2026 - 13:02
    Vitalik Buterin Compares Ethereum to Linux and BitTorrent, and It Explains Everything
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Toobit Launches USDC Trial Funds for Risk-Free Futures Trading
    India's Largest CIO Conference - to Convene India’s Top CIOs and Technology Leaders in Mumbai on February 06
    The New Digital Gold Rush: How SJMine Turns Blockchain Innovation into Growth Opportunities
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 8, 2026 - 13:23
    XRP Just Repeated 2017 Signal Against Bitcoin That Preceded 875% Surge
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 8, 2026 - 13:08
    12,801,156,069,364 SHIB in 24 Hours: Shiba Inu OI Crashes 17%
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 8, 2026 - 13:02
    Vitalik Buterin Compares Ethereum to Linux and BitTorrent, and It Explains Everything
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 8, 2026 - 12:55
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Just Exceeded Mind-Blowing 82,000,000,000,000 Threshold
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Jan 8, 2026 - 12:49
    Ethereum TPS Hits All-Time High Again: Details
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 8, 2026 - 13:23
    XRP Just Repeated 2017 Signal Against Bitcoin That Preceded 875% Surge
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 8, 2026 - 13:08
    12,801,156,069,364 SHIB in 24 Hours: Shiba Inu OI Crashes 17%
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 8, 2026 - 13:02
    Vitalik Buterin Compares Ethereum to Linux and BitTorrent, and It Explains Everything
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD