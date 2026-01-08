XRP Just Repeated 2017 Signal Against Bitcoin That Preceded 875% Surge

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

XRP just triggered a golden cross on the monthly chart by TradingView against the leading cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (BTC), for the first time since early 2017, with its 23-month simple moving average crossing above the 50-month line after nearly six years of compression and underperformance.

The last time this exact signal appeared, which was over eight years ago, XRP rallied from 0.0000179 BTC to 0.0001740 BTC in less than 120 days, surging nearly 9x higher and even overtaking Ethereum.

This new golden cross comes off a great base as XRP/BTC has held key support between 0.00001798 and 0.00001843 against Bitcoin for over four months. It printed a bullish engulfing candle in December and opened January with a 9.7% breakout above both long-term moving averages.

Unlike the failed upside wicks of 2021, this setup is forming below resistance, with trend lines curling upward and a textbook compression breakout forming inside a long-term range.

XRP to $17 among targets

Technically, there is open air up to 0.00003 per BTC for XRP, and then to 0.00006 BTC level, both of which are major resistance levels from the 2019-2021 cycle.

If the price regains these zones and repeats even a fraction of the 2017 path, the 875% upside scenario will be more than just nostalgia. It would become a measurable risk-on trade, which Bitcoin pairs have not offered in years.





A return to the 2017 XRP/BTC peak of 0.0001740, paired with a Bitcoin price ranging from $86,000 to $100,000, would put the price of XRP in dollar terms between $14.96 and $17.40. Reclaiming the 0.00006 zone would put XRP in the $5.16-$6.00 range, which is nearly triple its current level of $2.07.