    Vitalik Buterin Compares Ethereum to Linux and BitTorrent, and It Explains Everything

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Thu, 8/01/2026 - 13:02
    Vitalik Buterin just revealed Ethereum's real design model, and it is not crypto-native but based on Linux and BitTorrent, and the reasoning behind it rewrites what ETH is actually for.
    Vitalik Buterin Compares Ethereum to Linux and BitTorrent, and It Explains Everything
    Ethereum is not just another blockchain, and Vitalik Buterin wants to make sure people understand that. In a recent post, the Ethereum cofounder used two metaphors that really cut through all the crypto jargon: Ethereum is similar to BitTorrent, and Ethereum is like Linux.

    From his point of view, that is not just a random analogy but a blueprint for how things are set up for Ethereum right now.

    BitTorrent did not need central servers to spread data all over the world, says Vitalik. It scaled peer-to-peer without permission, without control and without compromise. 

    That is how Ethereum sets consensus as it moves value, not files. And like BitTorrent, it does not need an intermediary. Even governments still use BitTorrent to send huge data packages — it works, scales, but no one owns it.

    Ethereum and Linux 

    But the real foundation of the metaphor is Linux. It is open-source, it is unforkable in spirit and it is a must-have for modern infrastructure. Most of the world's banks, cloud providers and even smartphones run on some version of Linux. It is not just because it is easy to use, but because it is strong, flexible and reliable. 

    Ethereum's layer 1, as Buterin says, needs to do the same — not just for DeFi nerds, but for anyone who wants autonomy, identity, coordination and governance without handing control to a third party.

    Businesses might not use the term "trustlessness," but they will definitely talk about "risk minimization." That is why Ethereum's architecture is starting to appeal to both cypherpunks and corporations.

    So, Vitalik's message is basically that Ethereum is not all about the crypto hype. This is turning into infrastructure. It is just like Linux and BitTorrent — the things that quietly run everything.

    #Ethereum News #Ethereum
