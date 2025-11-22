Three XRP ETFs Ready for Imminent Launch

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

A couple of XRP ETFs are anticipated in the coming days, with the market counting down to three spot ETFs.

Advertisement

According to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst James Seyffart, the upcoming week might be eventful with the Grayscale and Franklin Templeton U.S. spot XRP ETFs expected to launch Nov. 24.

In a recent tweet, Bloomberg senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas also indicated that the Grayscale XRP spot ETF is scheduled for a Monday launch. Investment management firm 21Shares posted a countdown tweet: "XRP Army, get ready." This was responded to by popular XRP Ledger explorer XRPScan saying, "what's the ticker."

🚨BREAKING: Franklin Templeton #XRP ETF has been approved by the SEC for the NYSE! pic.twitter.com/cfGimBErAt — JackTheRippler ©️ (@RippleXrpie) November 21, 2025

21Shares has secured approval for its XRP ETF. This approval allows the firm to move forward with launching the 21Shares XRP ETF, set to begin trading next week on the Cboe BZX exchange under the ticker symbol "TOXR."

Advertisement

As reported, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse indicated that a "pre-thanksgiving rush" for XRP ETFs has started while reacting to Bitwise's XRP ETF launch.

XRP ETFs attract demand

This week, XRP scored another pure play 33 Act ETF in the U.S. The Bitwise XRP ETF with ticker $XRP began trading on the NYSE on Thursday, marking an impressive debut. The Bitwise XRP ETF $XRP reported $25.7 million in trading volume with $107.6 million in inflows and a 0.34% management fee, with the fee set at 0% for the first month on the first $500 million in assets.

Canary Capital’s XRPC, the first U.S. XRP spot exchange-traded fund (ETF), marked an impressive debut in the past week with $58.5 million in trading volume, which is the highest for any ETF launched this year across more than 900 fund launches.