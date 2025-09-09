Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Plush Pepes, Premium Telegram Gifts Drop, Sees Floor Prices Targeting 5,000 TON

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Tue, 9/09/2025 - 10:13
    Available on premium marketplace Portals, Plush Pepes collection gaining traction in September 2025
    Advertisement
    Plush Pepes, Premium Telegram Gifts Drop, Sees Floor Prices Targeting 5,000 TON
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    The Telegram gift economy on the TON blockchain is hitting new heights, with Plush Pepes leading the charge as one of the hottest digital collectibles in Web3. Amid community campaigns on Portals, Plush Pepes' floor prices exceed $16,000 each.

    Plush Pepes’ floor prices targeting 5,000 TON as NFT enthusiasts are rushing to join

    Plush Pepes, a popular collection of Telegram Gifts — TON-specific NFTs for Telegram Messenger users — is hitting a number of record-breaking metrics in September 2025. Available on trending marketplace Portals, Plush Pepes’ collection sees its floor prices spiking to almost 5,000 TON for one asset.

    Article image
    Image by Portals

    Known for their meme-inspired charm, Plush Pepes are approaching all-time high valuations, with floor prices soaring to $16,170 and daily trading volumes rivaling top NFT marketplaces like OpenSea.

    HOT Stories
    Breaking: Ripple Expands Partnership with Spanish Banking Giant
    Ethereum Hits 0 in Volatility, Bitcoin Oversold? New Uptrend Born, XRP: You Can Smell Recovery
    Ripple CTO Praises XRP Wallet for Swift Reaction to Supply Chain Attack
    'Pay Attention': Ledger CTO Warns of Major Security Threat

    Portals has streamlined the trading experience, enabling the seamless buying, selling and showcasing of collectibles like Plush Pepes with no listing fees and instant settlements. The platform’s meteoric rise — ranking second in daily Telegram Gifts trading volumes shortly after launch — has fueled the ecosystem’s growth, with over 166,000 unique users and a fully diluted market value exceeding $100 million.

    Advertisement

    Plush Pepes, with 2,812 unique NFTs across 51 models, have become a cultural phenomenon, blending Telegram’s social platform with blockchain-backed ownership.

    The solid progress of the ecosystem is acknowledged by leading Telegram ecosystem KOLs. For instance, Howard Peng, a key voice in the TON community, recently highlighted the potential of Telegram Gifts. In an X thread, he pointed out:

    Distribution, Payments, Trust and Utility. Telegram Gifts are the future of digital collectibles, combining seamless in-app integration with real value on TON.

    He also underscored that Portals marketplace and Plush Pepes are driving massive engagement, with features like in-app profiles, giveaways and loyalty rewards making trading both accessible and exciting.

    Portal's Season One of community campaign gains steam

    Beyond trading, Portals fosters a vibrant community. Season 1 of its rewards program offers exclusive gifts to top traders, while integrations with TON-based mini-apps are onboarding thousands of new users weekly. 

    From viral drops like Durov’s Caps to elite-tier Plush Pepes, these assets are no longer just memes; rather, they have become symbols of digital status. As Telegram’s Web3 ecosystem expands, Portals is poised to lead the charge, proving that gifts are more than collectibles — they are a new frontier for social expression and investment.

    As covered by U.Today previously, Portals marketplace introduced a novel way to trade Telegram Gifts, a special sort of NFTs associated with Telegram Messenger accounts.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 07/25/2025 - 12:21
    Portals Platform Reconsiders Gift Trading in Telegram: Details
    ByVladislav Sopov
     

    With a fancy ethos, flexible tokenomics, diversity of offerings and lucrative designs, Portals’ NFTs are making headlines for Telegram enthusiasts from all over the globe.

    #NFT marketplace #Portals #Telegram #Telegram Open Network (TON) News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 9, 2025 - 9:30
    3 Reasons Why Ethereum Can Hit $5,000 in September
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Sep 9, 2025 - 9:14
    Ripple Suddenly Burns Millions Worth of RLUSD Stablecoin
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    VAP Group in association with Abu Dhabi Convention & Exhibition Bureau is set to host all AI futurists at The Global AI Show at Abu Dhabi, on 8-9th December 2025
    NexStox Launches Two Regulated RWA Platforms at WOW Summit Hong Kong: NexStox (LFSA) and NXMarket
    Aster’s Next Era Begins: Airdrop Points Stage 2 Live, TGE Countdown Begins
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 9, 2025 - 9:30
    3 Reasons Why Ethereum Can Hit $5,000 in September
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 9, 2025 - 9:14
    Ripple Suddenly Burns Millions Worth of RLUSD Stablecoin
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 9, 2025 - 7:54
    Binance's CZ Warns of Major Security Threat, Offers Big Solution
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all