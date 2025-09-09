Plush Pepes, Premium Telegram Gifts Drop, Sees Floor Prices Targeting 5,000 TON

Advertisement

The Telegram gift economy on the TON blockchain is hitting new heights, with Plush Pepes leading the charge as one of the hottest digital collectibles in Web3. Amid community campaigns on Portals, Plush Pepes' floor prices exceed $16,000 each.

Plush Pepes, a popular collection of Telegram Gifts — TON-specific NFTs for Telegram Messenger users — is hitting a number of record-breaking metrics in September 2025. Available on trending marketplace Portals , Plush Pepes’ collection sees its floor prices spiking to almost 5,000 TON for one asset.

Image by Portals

Known for their meme-inspired charm, Plush Pepes are approaching all-time high valuations, with floor prices soaring to $16,170 and daily trading volumes rivaling top NFT marketplaces like OpenSea.

Portals has streamlined the trading experience, enabling the seamless buying, selling and showcasing of collectibles like Plush Pepes with no listing fees and instant settlements. The platform’s meteoric rise — ranking second in daily Telegram Gifts trading volumes shortly after launch — has fueled the ecosystem’s growth, with over 166,000 unique users and a fully diluted market value exceeding $100 million.

Plush Pepes, with 2,812 unique NFTs across 51 models, have become a cultural phenomenon, blending Telegram’s social platform with blockchain-backed ownership.

The solid progress of the ecosystem is acknowledged by leading Telegram ecosystem KOLs. For instance, Howard Peng , a key voice in the TON community, recently highlighted the potential of Telegram Gifts. In an X thread, he pointed out:

Distribution, Payments, Trust and Utility. Telegram Gifts are the future of digital collectibles, combining seamless in-app integration with real value on TON.

He also underscored that Portals marketplace and Plush Pepes are driving massive engagement, with features like in-app profiles, giveaways and loyalty rewards making trading both accessible and exciting.

Portal's Season One of community campaign gains steam

Beyond trading, Portals fosters a vibrant community. Season 1 of its rewards program offers exclusive gifts to top traders, while integrations with TON-based mini-apps are onboarding thousands of new users weekly.

From viral drops like Durov’s Caps to elite-tier Plush Pepes, these assets are no longer just memes; rather, they have become symbols of digital status. As Telegram’s Web3 ecosystem expands, Portals is poised to lead the charge, proving that gifts are more than collectibles — they are a new frontier for social expression and investment.

As covered by U.Today previously, Portals marketplace introduced a novel way to trade Telegram Gifts, a special sort of NFTs associated with Telegram Messenger accounts.

With a fancy ethos, flexible tokenomics, diversity of offerings and lucrative designs, Portals’ NFTs are making headlines for Telegram enthusiasts from all over the globe.