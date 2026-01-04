Advertisement
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rockets 27% in Best January Since 2023: Is $600 Million Just the Start?

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Sun, 4/01/2026 - 16:34
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) is up 27% in its best January since 2023, and the market cap pop near $600 million has the meme coin bulls watching whether the next leg is already loading for 2026.
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rockets 27% in Best January Since 2023: Is $600 Million Just the Start?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The Shiba Inu (SHIB) coin started 2026 with a bang, and the numbers do not lie. The monthly returns table shows the meme coin at plus 28.6% for January, making it the best January performance since 2023, as per CryptoRank, when it soared by 46.2% and reminded everyone what a meme coin looks like when it takes off.

    The market cap chart makes the move feel less like a vibes rally and more like a steady reevaluation. In the last 24 hours, SHIB's valuation climbed out of the mid-$4.5 billion range and last marked around $5.17 billion, with an intraday high near 5.30 billion.

    Article image
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Market Cap by CoinMarketCap

    The headline "$600 million added" is more than just a figure — it is the gap the chart is drawing in public.

    Shiba Inu price's anti-history

    What makes this stand out is how anti-history it is for the Shiba Inu coin. The same grid shows that January has been a red month more often than not for SHIB, with a loss of 10.9% in 2025, 13.4% in 2024 and 36% in 2022.

    Meanwhile, the median January result is a loss of 10.9%, which is basically the market's default setting for this coin at the start of the year.

    That is why this January is so important. The good news is that if SHIB can keep the market cap above $5 billion, it will be seen as more than just a one-day spike and will become the baseline for Q1.

    The bearish version is also simple: fast green months mean fast profit-taking, and the first stress test is whether the next pullback gets bought without giving back that 5 billion line.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shiba Inu #SHIB
