Can Ripple Push XRP Price Up After Recent Crypto Crash?

Ripple has announced its largest corporate move to date with the confirmation of a $1 billion acquisition of GTreasury, a long-established treasury management firm with major clients including American Airlines and Hitachi.

The company is raising $1 billion via a special acquisition company (SPAC) to establish an XRP treasury, according to Bloomberg.

We're proud to announce @Ripple is acquiring treasury management leader GTreasury:



The fusion of Ripple's enterprise crypto solutions with GTreasury's 40+ years of expertise immediately opens the multi-trillion-dollar corporate treasury market.





Ripple stated that this initiative aims to open up the multi-trillion-dollar corporate treasury market and give it access to some of the world’s most prominent enterprises.

XRP DAT: unlock trillions in trapped capital

The two companies plan to focus initially on facilitating access to the global repo market and enabling real-time cross-border payments at competitive rates. Ripple Labs Inc. is reportedly spearheading efforts to raise at least $1 billion to accumulate XRP within a new digital-asset treasury (DAT).

The company will also contribute part of its own XRP holdings to the treasury as part of the structure.

CEO Brad Garlinghouse emphasized that enormous sums of corporate cash remain trapped in outdated payment systems and highlighted Ripple’s mission to place its blockchain infrastructure directly in the hands of chief financial officers.

Today, Ripple is breaking into the $120T corporate treasury payments market with the $1B acquisition of GTreasury.



The past few years have reminded this industry why payments, first and foremost, is THE primary use case for crypto and blockchain. Payments are where Ripple first…

The timing of the deal aligns with Ripple’s $1.25 billion acquisition of prime brokerage firm Hidden Road earlier this year, which grants it access to the repo market. Together, these strategic moves position Ripple to deploy capital into yield markets while maintaining real-time liquidity capabilities.

President Monica Long described the partnership as one that can “unlock trillions in trapped capital,” positioning Ripple as a key player in global treasury infrastructure rather than just a payments provider.

Is Strategy's Bitcoin model coming to an end?

Meanwhile, Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) is facing mounting pressure as Bitcoin’s downturn weighs heavily on its stock. The company’s shares are now down about 50% from their all-time high, with sentiment weakening alongside Bitcoin’s drop below $105,000.

Strategy’s stock has fallen 14% over the past week. Once a favored vehicle for institutional Bitcoin exposure, investor enthusiasm appears to be fading.

After soaring from around $63 in January 2024 to an all-time high of $543 in November 2024, Strategy’s stock is now trading near $283.84, with pre-market data suggesting another potential sell-off.

The company still holds more than $67 billion in Bitcoin, with $21 billion in unrealized gains, though the total market value of its holdings has declined by over $10 billion in the past two weeks.

XRP price prediction: make or break

XRP's price structure appears fragile, showing few support levels between current prices and the critical $1.00 threshold.

Whales have been offloading large positions, intensifying selling pressure and weakening overall market liquidity.

On longer time frames, there are no signs of reversal yet. If the daily candle closes near its low, XRP could soon test the $2 support zone, and if bearish momentum persists, a further decline toward $1.77 may occur by the end of the month.