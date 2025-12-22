Advertisement
    Shiba Inu Reset? 10,346,899,754,165 SHIB Hit as OI Surges

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Mon, 22/12/2025 - 15:52
    Shiba Inu flashes crucial bullish signal in the derivatives market as traders reveal positioning ahead of 2026.
    Shiba Inu Reset? 10,346,899,754,165 SHIB Hit as OI Surges
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Dog-themed cryptocurrency Shiba Inu has seen a surge in open interest, which refers to the amount of unsettled positions in the derivatives market, over the last 24 hours.

    According to CoinGlass data, Shiba Inu open interest reached $75.76 million in the last 24 hours, which translates to 10,346,899,754,165 SHIB. This represents a nearly 8% increase. Whereas Shiba Inu open interest has declined in prior days, the current increase marks a significant shift.

    Rising open interest remains significant in a number of ways; it might suggest improving liquidity as new positions are opened, with conviction and participation returning to the markets once again.

    This may not be far-fetched, as traders adjust positioning at the year's end heading into 2026. According to a recent report by 10x Research, while year-end liquidity still remains subdued across crypto markets, the implications might go well beyond quiet holiday trading.

    Futures positioning, ETF flows and options markets are sending a coordinated signal about how traders are de-risking into year's end.

    At the time of writing, SHIB was trading up 1.83% in the last 24 hours to $0.000007345 but still down 8.55% weekly.

    Shiba Inu awaits big move on market

    Following a sharp surge in Friday's session, Shiba Inu is trading within a range between $0.0000072 and $0.0000075 as the price awaits its next move on the market.

    In a major milestone, Shiba Inu partner Zama has completed the Decentralized Key Generation (DKG) ceremony for its mainnet successfully.

    This step generates the public encryption key for the Zama Confidential Blockchain mainnet, along with a distributed, secret-shared version of the corresponding private key, without any single party ever knowing the full secret. 

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
