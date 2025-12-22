Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    XRP Price Analysis for December 22

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Mon, 22/12/2025 - 15:37
    Can the upward move of XRP lead to a test of the $2 zone?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The new week has started bullish for most of the cryptocurrencies, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    XRP/USD

    The rate of XRP has risen by 1.89% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of XRP is near the local resistance of $1.9493. If bulls can hold the gained initiative, the upward move is likely to continue to the $1.97-$1.98 range.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, one should focus on daily candle closure in terms of the $1.9491 level. If its breakout happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $2 zone. 

    From the midterm point of view, the price of XRP is far from the main levels. Thus, the volume is low, which means none of the sides has got enough strength for a sharp move. In this case, traders are unlikely to expect increased volatility this month.

    XRP is trading at $1.9292 at press time.

    #XRP Price Analysis
