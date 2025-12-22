XRP Price Analysis for December 22

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The new week has started bullish for most of the cryptocurrencies, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

XRP/USD

The rate of XRP has risen by 1.89% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of XRP is near the local resistance of $1.9493. If bulls can hold the gained initiative, the upward move is likely to continue to the $1.97-$1.98 range.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, one should focus on daily candle closure in terms of the $1.9491 level. If its breakout happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $2 zone.

Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the price of XRP is far from the main levels. Thus, the volume is low, which means none of the sides has got enough strength for a sharp move. In this case, traders are unlikely to expect increased volatility this month.

XRP is trading at $1.9292 at press time.