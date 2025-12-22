Solana Falls 39%: Officially Worst Quarter of 2025

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Solana (SOL), the seventh-ranked cryptocurrency asset, has traded below $150 in the last 30 days as the coin struggles to break out. However, the coin has not been able to breach the resistance level and posted its worst quarter of 2025.

Solana’s quarterly outlook for 2025

Cryptorank data reveals that Solana dipped by 39.1% in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2025.

This marks lower performance compared to Q1, 2025, when SOL registered a 34.1% decline. Solana’s Q4 outlook stunned many bulls as market participants anticipated the upsurge recorded in Q2 and Q3 to continue.

Notably, in Q2, SOL rose from its bearish decline of 34.1% to close the quarter green by 24.2%. The asset continued on its bullish trajectory to close Q3 at 34.9%, thus marking its highest quarterly performance for 2025.

The poor outlook has been building since October as Solana finished each month in the red. In October, despite a monthly average growth of 12.5%, SOL underperformed and closed with a 10.3% drawdown.

November was worse in the quarter as it plunged by 28.3%, even though bulls were expecting a monthly 6.84% increase.

Although Solana does not have a historical bullish precedent in December, the asset has crashed below its monthly average of -4.29%. Currently, it has lost a total of 4.82%.

As of this writing, Solana is changing hands at $127.02, representing a 2.21% increase in the last 24 hours. The coin climbed from a low of $124.02 to a peak of $127.81. Investors in the broader crypto market rotated capital from Ethereum to Solana.

This is reflected in the spike in trading volume , which soared by 40.52% to $2.87 billion in the last 24 hours. Solana has also reclaimed its seven-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) with bullish potential if its Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains neutral at 41.42.

Solana flips Ethereum in yearly revenue

Meanwhile, the Solana exchange-traded fund (ETF) around mid-December saw steady inflow over seven days. Solana recorded almost $700 million in cumulative flows to register a milestone as a result of institutional interest.

Interestingly, despite posting its worst quarter in 2025, Solana is still on the verge of flipping Ethereum in terms of yearly revenue . According to Solana Founder Anatoly Yakovenko, SOL’s revenue could reach $1.4 billion, as against $522 million accruing to Ethereum.

The development indicates that the market volatility did not impact only Solana, as Ethereum also struggled in terms of revenue.

As it stands, market participants can only hope for a better price outlook for Solana in 2026 and that it does not repeat its poor showing of Q1, 2025.