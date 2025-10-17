XRP Price Analysis for October 17

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market keeps falling at the end of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

XRP/USD

The rate of XRP has declined by 5.82% over the past day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of XRP has made a false breakout of the local support of $2.2023.

However, if the rate does not bounce back far from it, and the daily bar closes near $2.20, there is a high chance of seeing an ongoing drop to the $2.15 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, there are no reversal signals yet. If the daily candle closes near its low, one can expect a test of the $2 area soon.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, bears are controlling the situation on the market. If bulls cannot seize the initiative, traders may witness a test of the support of $1.7711 by the end of the month.

XRP is trading at $2.2609 at press time.