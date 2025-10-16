Pro-Crypto Lawyer Says Ripple Isn’t Done After New $1.25 Billion Acquisition

In a recent X post on Thursday, October 16, pro-crypto lawyer John Deaton reacted to Ripple’s latest venture into the corporate treasury space following its newest acquisition.

Earlier that day, Ripple’s CEO Brad Garlinghouse announced that the San Francisco-based blockchain firm had made an epic acquisition of GTreasury for $1.25 billion, sparking discussions and excitement across the XRP community.

According to the announcement, the acquisition aims to integrate Ripple’s blockchain capabilities with GTreasury’s global cash management infrastructure. Notably, this will enable CFOs worldwide to manage stablecoins, tokenized deposits, and idle capital more efficiently through decentralized finance solutions.

Ripple continues aggressive acquisition

While Ripple’s future plans remain uncertain, the crypto lawyer appears convinced that Ripple is still far from concluding its aggressive acquisition spree after securing seven major companies.

To back his prediction, Deaton highlighted Ripple’s acquisition streak over the past few years as it continues to expand across multiple nations.

Deaton pointed to similar power moves Ripple has made to strengthen its position across payments, custody, and stablecoin infrastructure, positioning its associated cryptocurrency XRP and the RLUSD stablecoin for broader adoption.

Ripple has acquired:



Hidden Road for $1.25B: Prime Brokerage/Clearing/Multi-asset infrastructure;



Rail for $200M: Bolsters Ripple’s stablecoin infrastructure payments - adds virtual account & automated backend and strengthens its competitive position in stablecoin-based… https://t.co/AaD7mVIZmP — John E Deaton (@JohnEDeaton1) October 16, 2025

Among the major acquisitions Ripple has secured over the years, as spotlighted by Deaton, are Algrim, a market-making, trading, and liquidity engineering firm; Fortress Trust, a regulatory and licensing infrastructure provider; and Standard Custody & Trust Company, a regulated trust and custody backbone for stablecoin reserves.

Some more recent acquisitions include Metaco, an institutional crypto custody and tokenization services provider, and Rail, a stablecoin infrastructure and backend automation enhancement firm, acquired for $250 million and $200 million, respectively. Furthermore, Ripple also acquired Hidden Road, a prime brokerage, clearing, and multi-asset infrastructure company, which was purchased at the highest cost of $1.25 billion.

While the move has stirred excitement across the XRP community, there is growing speculation that Ripple is making efforts to dominate not just crypto-native payments but also the broader financial infrastructure ecosystem.