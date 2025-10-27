Now Official: Bitcoin (BTC) Not in Downtrend

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

By ending the week above the bull market support band, a crucial technical zone that traditionally divides bullish expansions from corrective phases, Bitcoin has finally demonstrated its tenacity. Now that BTC is trading at about $115,000б the market can declare with certainty that it is no longer in a downward trend. The weekly chart clearly illustrates the situation.

Staying out of trouble

Bitcoin recovered and closed firmly above the 20-week EMA and 21-week SMA (the bull market support band) following a few weeks of erratic movement and a brief decline below the support zone near $110,000. This reclamation is important because past cycles have demonstrated that remaining above this band frequently results in renewed momentum and trend continuation rather than more significant corrections. Since mid-October, the price structure has stabilized and shown higher lows.

An additional layer of long-term support around $100,000 is provided by the rising 50-week moving average, which continues to be a crucial technical and psychological safety net for investors. The candles are currently consolidating above the green zone, which is a common pattern for market resets prior to a subsequent impulsive phase. There seems to be a shift in market sentiment as well. After weeks of net distribution, midsize wallets add exposure to on-chain activity, exhibiting mild accumulation.

Bitcoin retest coming

The most recent weekly close is being interpreted by traders as a sign that Bitcoin may be preparing for a retest of the $118,000-$120,000 range, where there is still a lot of liquidity. Although there is still some short-term volatility, the overall technical picture is now clearly bullish.

The market will regard this as a continuation phase rather than a retracement as long as Bitcoin stays above the bull market support band. Confidence has returned as a result of the confirmation that Bitcoin has once again proven resilient, protecting its long-term bullish structure.