Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for October 26

The end of the week is bullish for most of the coins, according to CoinStats.

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by 2% over the last day.

On the hourly chart, the price of BTC is trying to fix above the resistance of $113,841. If bulls can hold the gained initiative, the upward move is likely to continue to the $114,000 mark.

On the bigger time frame, there are no reversal signals so far. If the growth continues to the resistance, there is a high chance to see a test of the $120,000 area soon.

From the midterm point of view, the situation is less bullish. The rate of the main crypto is far from the key levels, which means traders are unlikely to see sharp moves.

All in all, consolidation in the range of $112,000-$118,000 is the more likely scenario.

Bitcoin is trading at $113,840 at press time.