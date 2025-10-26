AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for October 26

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sun, 26/10/2025 - 16:44
    Can the rise of Bitcoin (BTC) continue to the $115,000 zone?
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for October 26
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The end of the week is bullish for most of the coins, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    BTC chart by CoinStats

    BTC/USD

    The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by 2% over the last day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of BTC is trying to fix above the resistance of $113,841. If bulls can hold the gained initiative, the upward move is likely to continue to the $114,000 mark.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, there are no reversal signals so far. If the growth continues to the resistance, there is a high chance to see a test of the $120,000 area soon.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the situation is less bullish. The rate of the main crypto is far from the key levels, which means traders are unlikely to see sharp moves.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 10/25/2025 - 16:10
    SHIB Price Analysis for October 25
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    All in all, consolidation in the range of $112,000-$118,000 is the more likely scenario.

    Bitcoin is trading at $113,840 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Oct 26, 2025 - 16:26
    BNB, ADA and SOL Price Analysis for October 26
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    News
    Oct 26, 2025 - 16:06
    Cardano Founder Reacts to New CFTC Chair Nomination, Bullish for Crypto?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    RIVER Gains 5x Following Binance Perp Listing, Supported by Time-Encoded Airdrop Conversion
    Trezor Launches Trezor Safe 7: First Hardware Wallet With Transparent Secure Element
    Roba Shatters Closed Systems: The People's Robotics Platform Launches To Dominate $218b Industry
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    Price Analysis
    Oct 26, 2025 - 16:44
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for October 26
    Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Oct 26, 2025 - 16:26
    BNB, ADA and SOL Price Analysis for October 26
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 26, 2025 - 16:06
    Cardano Founder Reacts to New CFTC Chair Nomination, Bullish for Crypto?
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all