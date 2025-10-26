AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    40x Bitcoin Long Spotted in the Wild: Someone Expects $120,000?

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Sun, 26/10/2025 - 12:07
    This Bitcoin whale is actively betting on a rapid market recovery.
    Advertisement
    40x Bitcoin Long Spotted in the Wild: Someone Expects $120,000?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    The recent entry of two high-leverage long positions totaling $29 million by a major whale address 0xC50a indicates that market confidence is increasing despite persistent volatility. At an entry price of $111,658, the whale initiated a 40x long on 149 BTC, which is worth $16.65 million, and a 10x long on 284,501 HYPE tokens, which are worth $12.49 million.

    What's up with Bitcoin?

    The price of Bitcoin is currently trading close to $111,800, which is just above the whale's entry point. This move coincides with a weak but improving price structure. The position is currently slightly negative (-$14,600 unrealized PnL), but the aggressive leverage indicates that 0xC50a anticipates a short-term breakout above $112,000-$114,000, a resistance zone that is home to a large number of short liquidations. The 200-day moving average or black line has served as a powerful dynamic support for multiple sessions, and Bitcoin is still holding steady above it on the daily chart at $108,200.

    Article image
    BTC/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Following the steep correction earlier this month, the recovery from that level indicates a resurgence of buyer interest. There is still potential for a more robust upward push before Bitcoin becomes overbought, according to the RSI at 48, which indicates neutral momentum. At approximately $112,400 and $114,100, the 50-day and 100-day moving averages continue to be significant short-term obstacles.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: Why Is XRP Price Up Today? Ripple CEO and President Defy Retail Fear, Cardano at Risk of 20% Death Cross Crash
    New CFTC Chair Nominee Is XRP Supporter
    Bitcoin Core Drops Four New Security Alerts, What’s at Risk?
    Ripple CTO Makes Unexpected Interaction With Litecoin on X, XRP Beef Squashed?

    Foundation behind rally

    A close above these lines might start a quick rally toward the $118,000-$120,000 range, which has historically caused significant profit-taking. With the size of the whale's position and exposure to leverage, even a slight change in price could result in significant liquidations. The trade is structurally safe unless there is a significant macro shock as the liquidation price for the Bitcoin long is set close to $53,000.

    Advertisement

    The fact that this move was made at a time when the market was consolidating indicates that smart money is getting ready for an increase in volatility. The next few sessions may signal the beginning of a new recovery leg if Bitcoin keeps up its momentum above $110,000 with whale activity serving as a leading indicator of rekindled market confidence.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    NewsCrypto News Digest
    Oct 26, 2025 - 11:23
    Morning Crypto Report: Why Is XRP Price Up Today? Ripple CEO and President Defy Retail Fear, Cardano at Risk of 20% Death Cross Crash
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Oct 26, 2025 - 9:59
    Bitcoin OGs Keep Dumping Coins
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    RIVER Gains 5x Following Binance Perp Listing, Supported by Time-Encoded Airdrop Conversion
    Trezor Launches Trezor Safe 7: First Hardware Wallet With Transparent Secure Element
    Roba Shatters Closed Systems: The People's Robotics Platform Launches To Dominate $218b Industry
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 26, 2025 - 12:07
    40x Bitcoin Long Spotted in the Wild: Someone Expects $120,000?
    Alex Dovbnya
    News, Crypto News Digest
    Oct 26, 2025 - 11:23
    Morning Crypto Report: Why Is XRP Price Up Today? Ripple CEO and President Defy Retail Fear, Cardano at Risk of 20% Death Cross Crash
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 26, 2025 - 9:59
    Bitcoin OGs Keep Dumping Coins
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all