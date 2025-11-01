AdvertisementAdvert.
    Shiba Inu Team Reveals Critical Security Update for Shibarium: Details

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sat, 1/11/2025 - 23:00
    Shiba Inu Layer 2 Shibarium is undergoing a crucial upgrade, which will help to boost a stronger, more distributed network built for long-term reliability.
    Shiba Inu team has revealed a crucial security upgrade for Shibarium, which strengthens decentralization and removes single points of failure that can affect stability.

    According to Shibizens, a Shibarium focused account, the Shibarium RPC Migration Network upgrade is currently in progress.

    The upgrade includes Legacy Endpoint Closure, which will see the old public RPC connection for Shibarium retired within two weeks, ending access through the previous URL. The move is expected to help reinforce a stronger, more distributed network built for long-term reliability.

    In September, Shibarium went through a critical security incident that paused the network to prevent data corruption. The issue came from a compromised validator key, not from a flaw in the chain itself, as the attacker used short‑lived stake amplification (via a 4.6 million BONE delegation) to cross thresholds and attempt malicious control.

    Following a comprehensive review and a series of security enhancements, the Plasma Bridge was restored for BONE, allowing users to bridge BONE between Ethereum and Shibarium again. New safeguards were added, including blacklisting to block malicious addresses and a seven-day withdrawal delay (finalization window).

    Shiba Inu closes first red October

    Shiba Inu had a monthly loss in October for the first time since it launched, snapping a winning streak that had earned the name "Uptober" among cryptocurrency traders.

    Shiba Inu ended October down 15.9%, as the broader crypto market struggled in recent weeks amid market jitters and muted investor risk appetite.

    October saw the largest crypto liquidation in history following trade tensions, with Shiba Inu dropping to a low of $0.0000085 during the Oct. 10 flash crash.

    At the time of writing, SHIB was up 2.29% in the last 24 hours to $0.00001013 as most crypto assets traded in green at November's start.

