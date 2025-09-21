'New BNB' Triggers Epic FOMO With Parabolic 7,000% Jump in 4 Days, Binance Founder Co-Signs

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Aster’s token debut is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about events in the 2025 crypto calendar. Launched Sept. 17 at a TGE price of just over two cents, $ASTER surged by almost 7,000% in less than four days, peaking at around $2 before cooling off.

Trading data shows that more than $2.9 billion worth of tokens changed hands as speculators rushed in, chasing what some are already calling the next BNB-like success story.

This comparison is no coincidence. Aster is a decentralized perpetual exchange incubated by YZi Labs (formerly Binance Labs), with Binance founder CZ personally amplifying its launch. Within days, his feed had become an Aster/BNB echo chamber, with nods to both projects as twin pillars of the next cycle.

This level of visible support is unusual for CZ, who has mostly distanced himself from new tokens, which only fuels speculation that Aster might be positioned as "BNB 2.0" in narrative terms.

ASTER tokenomics explained

Beneath the hype, the fundamentals appear designed for long-term popularity. The tokenomics outline an 8 billion total supply, with 53.5% allocated to community programs.

Around 704 million tokens were unlocked at TGE, while the rest will vest over seven years. Airdrops were directed at early program participants and loyalty earners, creating a strong grassroots base. The DEX itself sets itself apart with its hidden orders designed to prevent frontrunning.

The timing could not have been more precise: ASTER's breakthrough occurred as BNB surpassed its all-time high of over $1,000, triggering a reflexive FOMO loop throughout the Binance-linked ecosystem.

For a long time, Hyperliquid dominated the perpetual swap narrative almost uncontested. Now, Aster’s sudden rise is forcing a reevaluation of not just perpetual trading venues, but also the scale at which founder-backed ecosystems can create outsized winners.