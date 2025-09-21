BNB Rallies to Record High, Overtakes Intel: Is $2,000 Next?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

BNB extended its run higher in the early Sunday session, reaching an all time high of $1,087, setting a new record for the crypto asset.

Advertisement

At the time of writing, BNB was up 7.53% in the last 24 hours to $1,072, and up 15% weekly, following a sharp surge on Saturday from a low of $984 to $1,048. BNB has risen higher since a low of $602 in late June, shortly after a golden cross. Taken from this low, BNB has risen over 80%, surpassing the gains of major cryptocurrencies BTC, XRP in this time frame.

At its current price, BNB's market capitalization is now at $149.22 billion, surpassing that of American multinational technology company Intel, whose market capitalization is around $138 billion.

BNB’s $142.6B market cap now surpasses Intel, moving up the global market rankings. pic.twitter.com/YBhJdsqZ1X — Binance (@binance) September 20, 2025

Binance spotlights this milestone in a tweet, noting that BNB is moving up in global market rankings. With BNB now trading in four figures, crossing the $1,000 level, eyes are now on the next psychological price level at $2,000.

Advertisement

BNB announcement

BNB Chain has made a recent announcement to update all community members about the final sunset plan of the BNB Chain Wallet (BEW) browser extensions.

The sunset of BEW will take effect Oct. 15, 2025. On this date, BEW will be removed from Chrome and Firefox extension stores, with a final sunset occurring on this date.

This update affects how users will be able to access and manage BEW moving forward. The BNB Chain Wallet extension began its sunset process Sept. 15, 2025, with no further updates, bug fixes, or support provided again.

The sunset of BEW does not affect the safety of user funds as long as they have securely backed up their seed phrases or private keys; assets can be recovered in another wallet.