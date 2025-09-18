Binance Coin (BNB) Price to $1,100? No More Roadblocks

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Binance Coin (BNB) has just flipped the psychological $1,000 price target after weeks of anticipation from market participants. The coin has been building momentum over the last seven days, climbing by 11.38% within this period.

Advertisement

Binance Coin breaks $1,000, sets new all-time high

As per CoinMarketCap data , Binance Coin is changing hands at $1б004.82, which represents a 4.51% increase in the last 24 hours. Within this time frame, the BNB price rose from a low of $947.77 to a peak at its current price. The asset’s trading volume is also up by 15.22% to $3.87 billion, indicating that investors remain confident in its performance.

The current momentum suggests that Binance Coin is likely to hit the $1,100 price target soon. With BNB already setting a new all-time high (ATH) above the $1,000 mark, the excitement could trigger more price increases as users buy to avoid missing out.

This marks a pivotal moment for the asset as it rides the altcoin season wave to new heights. The market signals that Binance Coin has cleared all hurdles and joined the "four-digit price" crypto asset list. Previously, only Bitcoin and Ethereum had that status among all the crypto projects. BNB joining now makes it a short list of three.

Meanwhile, Ethereum, despite its position as a leading altcoin, has not been able to retest its ATH of $4,953.73, which it posted on Aug. 24, 2025. The altcoin’s price has stayed in consolidation at the $4,000 range over the past three weeks. ETH’s trading volume has also fluctuated, leading to price volatility.

With Binance Coin investors sustaining the current momentum, all eyes are now on how far it could soar. If Binance Coin is able to hit $1,100, it might find stability at this new height going forward.

Could institutional adoption push BNB higher?

Binance Coin is likely to also gain more institutional adoption with the current growth trajectory.

Earlier in the month, when BNB hit $940, Changpeng Zhao, Binance cofounder and former CEO, had offered to help traditional financial institutions integrate BNB .

In the broader financial space, the Nasdaq-listed BNC recently acquired 200,000 BNB valued at $160 million as part of its treasury strategy. With the institutional attention BNB is gaining, it might serve as a vital support to the price outlook.