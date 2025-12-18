New AURORA Token Listed by Revolut as Aurora Moves to New Leadership Structure

Advertisement

AURORA, a new DAO token of Aurora Protocol, a NEAR-based EVM deployment network, is now available in global fintech app Revolut. Also, its key figurehead, Alex Shevchenko, steps down as CEO and moves into a strategic advisor role.

AURORA token debuts in Revolut

According to the official statement by Aurora Protocol, a project bringing together NEAR blockchain and Ethereum Virtual Machine networks, its new token, AURORA, goes live on Revolut, a heavyweight fintech with 65 million users across the globe.

Image by Aurora

Revolut users can buy, hold and track AURORA directly in-app, alongside more than 250 major cryptocurrencies. The listing gives millions of retail users instant access via fiat on-ramps, recurring purchases, price alerts and in-app portfolio management.

Aurora enables teams to launch and operate their own EVM-compatible blockchains on NEAR, without running validators or managing core infrastructure. This model gives builders the benefits of their own chain while inheriting NEAR’s scalability and interoperability.

Advertisement

Aurora also builds Calyx, a cross-chain token launchpad powered by NEAR Intents, enabling projects to launch tokens and reach users across major ecosystems, such as Solana, Base and TON, through a single flow.

As covered by U.Today previously, earlier this year, Aurora launched Aurora Cloud Console, a no-code blockchain deployment stack.

Advertisement

Declan Hannonn replaces Alex Shevchenko as Aurora CEO

The major listing announcement for AURORA coincides with a leadership transition, with Declan Hannon appointed CEO.

The new CEO comments on the token's debut in the Revolut app:

Listing on Revolut expands access to AURORA as the ecosystem grows. Our focus is execution - helping teams launch chains, ship products, and reach users at scale.

As part of the transition, Alex Shevchenko moves into a strategic advisor role, focusing on NEAR Intents and protocol-level innovation, while Aurora shifts toward commercial growth and adoption. Declan brings extensive expertise in scaling consumer-facing products, including prior experience at Revolut.

The Revolut listing and leadership update reflect Aurora’s next phase: scaling real usage and connecting blockchain infrastructure to everyday users.