    Nasdaq CEO Opens Ripple's Swell Event With Keynote Moment

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Tue, 4/11/2025 - 16:01
    Ripple's most important event of the year convening leaders in crypto, payments, banking and policy, Swell, kicks off in NYC with the Nasdaq CEO taking the stage.
    Nasdaq CEO Opens Ripple's Swell Event With Keynote Moment
    Ripple has officially indicated the start of Swell, its most important event of the year, which convenes leaders in crypto, payments, banking and policy to discuss what's ahead for the future of finance.

    The Swell event now being held in New York City will run from Nov. 4 to 5, with high expectations already spanning the crypto community.

    According to a recent tweet by Ripple, Swell 2025 kicks off with opening remarks by Ripple President Monica Long and a Fireside chat with Nasdaq chair and CEO Adena Friedman.

    The Ripple Swell event's roll call of speakers includes prominent industry leaders from Ripple, BlackRock, Nasdaq, Mastercard, BNY Mellon, Fidelity and Franklin Templeton, among others.

    What to expect?

    Besides Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman, who will participate in the first fireside chat at the event, other speakers include Maxwell Stein, Director of Digital Assets at Blackrock; Cynthia Lo Bessette, Head of Fidelity Digital Asset Management; Hunter Horsley, Bitwise CEO; Scott Lucas, Head of Markets and Digital Assets at J.P. Morgan; and Christian Rau, Senior Vice President of Blockchain Digital Assets and Fintech Enablement at Mastercard, among others.

    At the event, insights beneficial for the digital asset space and the financial markets are expected, with the crypto community tuning in.

    Carlos Domingo, Securitize CEO, will also participate in a panel discussion at the Ripple Swell event, on the theme "Driving Global Growth and Trust with RLUSD."

    Hours from the start of the event, Ripple announced the acquisition of digital asset wallet and custody company Palisade, expected to significantly expand Ripple's custody capabilities to directly serve the core needs of fintechs, crypto-native firms and corporations.

