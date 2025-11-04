Nasdaq CEO Opens Ripple's Swell Event With Keynote Moment

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Ripple has officially indicated the start of Swell, its most important event of the year, which convenes leaders in crypto, payments, banking and policy to discuss what's ahead for the future of finance.

The Swell event now being held in New York City will run from Nov. 4 to 5, with high expectations already spanning the crypto community.

According to a recent tweet by Ripple, Swell 2025 kicks off with opening remarks by Ripple President Monica Long and a Fireside chat with Nasdaq chair and CEO Adena Friedman.

Good morning, NYC! 🗽



Swell 2025 kicks off with opening remarks from @MonicaLongSF and a fireside chat with @adenatfriedman.



Tune in live right here on X at 9:30 am ET.

The Ripple Swell event's roll call of speakers includes prominent industry leaders from Ripple, BlackRock, Nasdaq, Mastercard, BNY Mellon, Fidelity and Franklin Templeton, among others.

What to expect?

Besides Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman, who will participate in the first fireside chat at the event, other speakers include Maxwell Stein, Director of Digital Assets at Blackrock; Cynthia Lo Bessette, Head of Fidelity Digital Asset Management; Hunter Horsley, Bitwise CEO; Scott Lucas, Head of Markets and Digital Assets at J.P. Morgan; and Christian Rau, Senior Vice President of Blockchain Digital Assets and Fintech Enablement at Mastercard, among others.

At the event, insights beneficial for the digital asset space and the financial markets are expected, with the crypto community tuning in.

Carlos Domingo, Securitize CEO, will also participate in a panel discussion at the Ripple Swell event, on the theme "Driving Global Growth and Trust with RLUSD."

Hours from the start of the event, Ripple announced the acquisition of digital asset wallet and custody company Palisade, expected to significantly expand Ripple's custody capabilities to directly serve the core needs of fintechs, crypto-native firms and corporations.