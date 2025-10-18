AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Mystery $500,000,000 XRP Transfer by Ripple Sparks Speculation: Details

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sat, 18/10/2025 - 11:10
    A $500 million XRP shift by Ripple comes at a significant time in the market.
    Advertisement
    Mystery $500,000,000 XRP Transfer by Ripple Sparks Speculation: Details
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Vet, an XRP dUNL validator, points attention to over $500 million XRP shift by an account believed to be related to Ripple.

    Advertisement

    In a tweet, Vet highlighted that over $500 million worth of XRP was recently moved to a fresh account by a Ripple labeled account, sharing the details of the fresh account, which was activated Oct. 17, as provided by XRPL explorer XRPScan.

    Vet noted that the said XRP was not escrowed and the account has no multisig, given the account value, or any other account settings.

    Advertisement

    Blockchain data tracker Whale Alert gives a breakdown of the $500 million XRP shift by Ripple, which was undertaken in three transactions, reported within the last 24 hours.

    HOT Stories
    Can Ripple Push XRP Price Up After Recent Crypto Crash?
    Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu's (SHIB) Zero Finally Added, Ethereum (ETH) to Recover at $3,550? Bitcoin (BTC) $100,000 Free
    Satoshi Loses $20 Billion as Bitcoin Tumbles
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Sees Insane 1,565% Liquidation Imbalance, Why XRP Has No CEO (Unlike Ripple), Samson Mow Warns of Bitcoin (BTC) Attack — Crypto News Digest

    The transactions are as follows: 72,999,998 XRP (167,391,366 USD), 74,000,000 XRP (169,718,290 USD), 73,000,000 XRP (167,509,632 USD) were each transferred from Ripple to an unknown wallet.

    In total, 219,999,998 XRP was moved, worth $504,619,288 at the time of the transfers.

    The move comes at a significant time, with reports indicating Ripple accumulating $1 billion XRP for treasury purposes and also a recent $1 billion acquisition of GTreasury.

    Ripple $1 billion XRP accumulation underway

    According to Bloomberg, Ripple is said to be leading an effort to raise at least $1 billion to accumulate XRP. The money will be raised through a special purpose acquisition company, known as a SPAC, and will be housed inside a new digital-asset treasury, or DAT, Bloomberg cited people familiar with the matter, adding that Ripple will contribute some of its own XRP as well.

    Ripple also agreed to buy treasury management software provider GTreasury for $1 billion, according to a Thursday announcement.

    The deal marks significant expansion for Ripple, immediately opening up the multi-trillion dollar corporate treasury market and access to many of the largest corporate customers. It marks Ripple’s third major acquisition in 2025 alone, following the acquisition of prime broker Hidden Road and stablecoin platform Rail.

    #Ripple News #XRP
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 18, 2025 - 10:40
    120,000 Bitcoin (BTC) Wallets at Risk With This Vulnerability
    ByVladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 18, 2025 - 9:52
    Dogecoin Prints New Target at $0.86 Amid Potential Rebound
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Coinbase Asset Management & iTrustCapital Partner on Bitcoin Yield Strategy for IRAs
    Falcon Finance Publishes Strategy Allocation Breakdown for Yield Generation Transparency
    Seascape Launches First Tokenized BNB Treasury Strategy on Binance Smart Chain
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 18, 2025 - 11:10
    Mystery $500,000,000 XRP Transfer by Ripple Sparks Speculation: Details
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 18, 2025 - 10:40
    120,000 Bitcoin (BTC) Wallets at Risk With This Vulnerability
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 18, 2025 - 9:52
    Dogecoin Prints New Target at $0.86 Amid Potential Rebound
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all