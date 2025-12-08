Morning Crypto Report: XRP Rockets 625% Over Ethereum in ETF Inflows, Strategy Will Not Sell Bitcoin Until 2065: CEO, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Finally Ready to Delete a Zero

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The new week begins with the same odd mix the market showed for days: money goes one way, prices go another and majors keep acting as if they live in separate cycles.

Bitcoin holds its late-November base, Ethereum recovers into the weekend, XRP takes a hit on the chart despite being the star of institutional flows and SHIB meme coin sits in a clean low-range structure that finally looks usable. Everything else rotates around that.

XRP posts $244.7 million weekly inflows vs. ETH’s $39.1 million.

Strategy CEO says no Bitcoin selling until 2065.

SHIB builds a workable base near $0.0000085, but is it enough to delete a zero?

XRP becomes 625% more attractive than Ethereum

CoinShares dropped one of the most eye-catching stories of the new week: XRP-focused investment products sucked in $244.7 million fresh capital, while Ethereum ones pulled $39.1 million. That is a 625% spread, and you do not see numbers like that when markets are indecisive — you see them when allocators have already picked a side.

The funny part is the price chart of XRP refuses to cooperate. ETH finished the stretch almost +3.8%, and XRP ended almost -4.8%, yet institutions sent six times more money into the asset that dropped.

If that is a signal of "weak demand" or positioning ahead of something the market has not priced yet remains a key point of speculation.

One thing for sure is that this kind of mismatch usually does not last. When flows pile up and the chart stays underwater, the market eventually has to repair the gap, and XRP is one of those assets that tends to snap back fast when repricing finally kicks in.

Across the board, flows stayed strong: Bitcoin at $352 million, the multiasset basket at $31.8 million. Short Bitcoin even saw a $18.7 million outflow, showing traders backed away from bearish exposure.

Strategy will not sell Bitcoin until 2065: CEO Phong Le

Strategy’s CEO Phong Le settled the entire FUD cycle in one interview. The plan: no Bitcoin sales until 2065.

The company sits on 650,000 BTC, average cost $74,431, total line near $60 billion and still positive 23.64% through the downturn.

In a recent CNBC interview, Le also clarified what the market already treats as fact: MSTR is basically a leveraged Bitcoin proxy, not a normal software stock. When Bitcoin moves, MSTR exaggerates it.

The dividend panic that floated around the last two weeks did not survive contact with the numbers. Strategy pulled in $1.44 billion in 8.5 days, which covers 21+ months of payouts and confirms the firm still has clean access to liquidity, even in a tense market.

As for selling BTC, the CEO framed it as a last-resort move in a world where dollar liquidity collapses and no derivatives infrastructure remains. That is why Le set the timeline at 2065.

BTC’s chart does not contradict the stance. After the late-November dip near $80,600, the price reclaimed the midrange and now trades around $92,000, forming the first stable structure in weeks. Support holds as long as BTC keeps the $89,000 area intact.

Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) ready to delete a zero?

SHIB has been stuck in a low corner for weeks, as per TradingView, but now it finally carries a setup that does not look forced. The price worked its way into the $0.0000080-0.0000085 base, held it and started building a tighter structure that reacts properly to even mild inflows.

The moving averages still sit overhead — 20-day, 50-day and the distant 200-day line around $0.0000117-0.0000115 — but the pressure they applied in November is not the same anymore. SHIB does not need to break all of them today; it just needs a push toward the $0.00000918 line to start unlocking the next part of the chart.

Deleting a zero is not a fantasy scenario. It simply requires BTC holding its range and a small rotation into higher-beta names. SHIB usually responds quickly once its base stops bleeding and the tape allows liquidity to drift back into meme assets.

For now, the market treats $0.0000085 as workable support. As long as that level stays intact, the December attempt is still on the table.

Crypto market outlook

Flows and price still refuse to line up for the crypto, and the market does not stay in this mode for long. The second week of December decides whether majors get repriced higher or whether another compression round forms. BTC holds the center of that decision.

Bitcoin: Upside trigger sits near $94,300, breakdown marker is at $84,400.

XRP: Massive inflow gap demands repricing, though price remains compressed at $2.15.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): Needs confirmation above $0.00000918 with a base at $0.0000080-0.0000085 as the key level.