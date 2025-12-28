XRP to Beat Gold and Silver? New Epic 2026 Prediction Just Dropped

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Silver just had the kind of year that makes traditional assets look untouchable. It is up about 167.70% on the 2025 overlay. Meanwhile, XRP ended the same period down 14.99%. The timing is almost comedic. The chart screams "metals won," and then a one-line prediction says that XRP will outrun both gold and silver in 2026.

That prediction came from YoungHoon Kim, who claims to have an IQ of 276 — the highest in the world — and it quickly gained traction because it frames XRP in the most provocative comparison possible: not against another token, but against the two assets that people associate with "safe money."

XRP's price is currently around $1.87, up 1.44% in the last 24 hours and slightly up in the last hour. Its market cap is $113,285,137,301, which pales in comparison to gold's $31.719 trillion and silver's $4.485 trillion.

However, "outperform" is not about size. It is about percentage return over time, and crypto is the category that can accomplish in a month what would take other assets a full year.

Is this even possible?

If this bullish call is validated, 2025 may be the setup year where metals ran, XRP lagged and positioning got cheap enough that a single catalyst in 2026 could reprice the whole story. The cynical version is also clear: silver has already proven that it can trend while crypto fluctuates, and a prediction is not a catalyst.

Either way, the trade framing is now on the table. If XRP reclaims attention at the top-five market cap level, it does not need to outperform gold or silver; it just needs to outperform them on the scoreboard that investors actually track.