Cardano Price Suddenly Up 7% as ADA Price Eyes Year-End Breakout

Cardano outperformed the rest of the major cryptocurrencies with a 7% surge. Altcoins posted broader gains in quiet Sunday trading as the markets considered a surge in precious metals. Bitcoin held a tight range near $88,000, with several major altcoins posting stronger gains.

At the time of writing, ADA was trading at $0.37, having reached an intraday high of $0.376 after rising for two straight days since Dec. 26. Cardano has reversed a three-day drop in the past week spanning from Dec. 23 to 25 as traders turned risk-off in quiet pre-holiday trading.

Thin liquidity and position resetting into late December have amplified moves around obvious technical levels, with the crypto market now anticipating an end-of-the-year breakout.

Despite this, broader risk appetite has largely faded with price action for major cryptocurrencies remaining choppy into year-end. Rebound attempts across the markets have not shown consistent follow-through, and that lack of momentum has kept speculative corners under pressure.

Cardano (ADA) breakout?

With just three days to the close of 2025, expectations still remain for last-minute market moves.

The market is still on the lookout for a "Santa Claus" rally, which would allow prices to rise in the last five trading days of the year and the first two of the new one.

However, time seems not to be on the side of the bulls, with Cardano already down 10.97% so far in December, poised for its fourth red month since August.

Crucial resistance levels lie ahead of bulls in order to secure the much-needed breakout: $0.427, which coincides with the daily MA 50, and the daily MA 200 at $0.665. Support lies at $0.34.

According to CoinGecko, Cardano is down 57.3% on a one-year basis. 2025 may end with prices in the red, the year still pulled in real institutional adoption and set the groundwork for 2026’s next phase of real activation.

In a recent report, Galaxy revealed 26 crypto, Bitcoin, DeFi and AI predictions for 2026. Galaxy predicts more than 50 spot altcoin ETFs and another 50 crypto ETFs (excluding spot single-coin products) will launch in the U.S. Expectations are in place for a Cardano ETF in 2026, with related filings under review by the SEC.