Morning Crypto Report: XRP's $589 Conspiracy Hits Times Square, Bitcoin Has 3 Days to Unlock 40% Rally, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Targets Zero Cut in January

The New Year weekend compresses the crypto market into three screens, with Times Square flashing a 589 joke the XRP crowd cannot ignore, SHIB finishing December red while January has a habit of flipping the script and Bitcoin parking on its mid-Bollinger like it is picking a direction for 2026.

Times Square “589” coincidence revives the $589 myth in the XRP community.

December is red for Shiba Inu (SHIB), but January seasonality is the bull argument.

For Bitcoin, monthly mid-Bollinger is the line — hold for $125,000, lose and downside opens.

XRP stuns Times Square with $589 twist

A random broadcast mention about light bulbs turned into the biggest symbolic win XRP fans could hope for. The official 2026 numbers unveiled in Times Square were said to contain 589 bulbs — tall steel frames, seven feet high, counted on live television and instantly reposted across crypto X with captions that wrote themselves.

For the XRP crowd, 589 is not just a number, it is folklore — the mythical price prediction that has been echoing through forums and YouTube thumbnails for half a decade, the shorthand for "one day XRP will go where logic stops."

589 lights for 2026 in NYC. What are the chances 🎉 https://t.co/vOM4OBIFte Advertisement December 28, 2025

When the city’s own countdown display lands on that exact figure, it does not matter if it is coincidence or cosmic marketing. Within minutes, “589” was trending again under every post with “Times Square” in it.

XRP itself trades near $1.86 with volume thinning out into year-end, holding its support range after December’s mid-month flush. The number on the screen may be accidental, but it dropped right when XRP needed a morale jolt.

For a token that lives on symbolism as much as on charts, 589 shining lights at the world’s most televised intersection just handed the community a story to run with into 2026. Coincidence or not, you cannot buy that kind of narrative alignment.

Can Shiba Inu (SHIB) delete zero in January?

If there is one thing the Shiba Inu coin has done better than most meme cryptocurrencies, it is staying predictable in its chaos. The final 2025 returns chart paints a painful picture: -10.9% in January, -26.1% in February and an ugly -12.5% for December, turning what started as a speculative revival year into another red calendar.

January is not some automatic SHIB wake-up month, it is a coin flip that has mostly landed red lately: -10.9% in 2025, -13.4% in 2024 and -36% in 2022, with median -12.1%, as per CryptoRank. The bull case is that when it hits, it hits hard, and 2023’s +46.2% is proof that one green January can erase a lot of damage fast.

On the TradingView chart, SHIB/USDT holds around $0.00000734 with a narrow spread, stuck between the floor at $0.00000699 and resistance at $0.000009. Above that sits $0.00001102 and then $0.00001203, which is the level that would literally delete one zero from the quote and trigger every Shiba Inu fan account to start tweeting rockets again.

This time, the question is less about sentiment and more about math. SHIB’s market cap at this level leaves enough headroom for a 20-30% move without breaking structure, and its burn tracker, which slowed during December’s cold week, could spike again once gas costs normalize.

Add the token’s pattern of bouncing right after a multi-month bleed, and you get the perfect January speculation narrative: SHIB deleting a zero is not just hopium, but a statistical déjà vu waiting for the first green candle of the year to light up.

Bitcoin has three days to prove 40% run

Every monthly close tells a story, but this one comes with a deadline. Bitcoin’s December candle is balancing right on the mid Bollinger band near $88,929 — the exact technical line that splits euphoria from panic.

A close above it this December confirms the channel expansion that targets $125,571 on the upper band, a straight +40% rally potential heading into Q1 of 2026. Slip below it, and the conversation flips instantly toward $52,286, the lower band support that would mean a full correction and the death of the “ETF supercycle” narrative before it even finished printing.

BTC/USD by TradingView

The candle structure is brutal in its simplicity: open $90,352, high $94,603, low $83,821, current $87,826. Nothing dramatic, just indecision stretched across four weeks of declining ETF inflows and vanishing volume. The holiday slowdown hit Bitcoin hardest because the macro picture refuses to add momentum — rates are stable, the dollar index flatlined, and miner reserves have stopped dropping. With three days left in December, Bitcoin has exactly one task: defend that midline.

If it does, January could start with renewed buying as funds rebalance positions around ETF renewals. If not, the same Bollinger structure that delivered last year’s rally becomes the reason for a retrace that takes months to repair.

Either way, these final candles trade like coin flips with billion-dollar consequences. The irony is that after all the noise about institutions and liquidity, Bitcoin’s next 40% move may come down to nothing more than where this candle closes on Tuesday.

Crypto market outlook

Holiday symbolism and technical thresholds collide into year-end. Times Square hands XRP a numerical gift, SHIB leans on its seasonal pattern for a fresh run, and Bitcoin stands at the last checkpoint before a potential Q1 expansion.

Three trading days remain for the market to decide whether the story of 2026 starts with $125,000 BTC headlines or another round of fears, uncertainty and doubts.