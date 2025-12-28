Advertisement
    DOGE Price Analysis for December 28

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sun, 28/12/2025 - 15:55
    Can traders expect DOGE to test the $0.12 zone next week?
    The cryptocurrency market is mainly rising on the last day of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

    DOGE/USD

    The rate of DOGE has risen by 1.38% over the last 24 hours.

    On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE is looking bullish after a false breakout of the local support at $0.1236. If the daily bar closes near the resistance, the growth may continue to the $0.1250-$0.1260 range soon.

    On the bigger time frame, the situation is neither bullish nor bearish.

    The volume is low, which means sideways trading around the current prices is the more likely scenario until the end of the week.

    From the midterm point of view, sellers keep controlling the situation on the market. If the weekly candle closes around the current prices or below, traders may see an ongoing downward move to the $0.10 range next month.

    DOGE is trading at $0.1245 at press time.

    #Dogecoin Price Prediction
