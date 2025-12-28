DOGE Price Analysis for December 28

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The cryptocurrency market is mainly rising on the last day of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has risen by 1.38% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE is looking bullish after a false breakout of the local support at $0.1236. If the daily bar closes near the resistance, the growth may continue to the $0.1250-$0.1260 range soon.

On the bigger time frame, the situation is neither bullish nor bearish.

The volume is low, which means sideways trading around the current prices is the more likely scenario until the end of the week.

From the midterm point of view, sellers keep controlling the situation on the market. If the weekly candle closes around the current prices or below, traders may see an ongoing downward move to the $0.10 range next month.

DOGE is trading at $0.1245 at press time.