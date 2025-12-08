Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Ledger's Euphoric 400% Growth Ends: Will It Stabilize?

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Mon, 8/12/2025 - 10:43
    XRP Ledger inflows are still high, even though the euphoria we have witnessed in the past is certainly gone.
    Advertisement
    XRP Ledger's Euphoric 400% Growth Ends: Will It Stabilize?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    XRP Ledger's incredible network growth over the last month, which at times surpassed a 400% increase in both the number of payments and the volume of transactions, seems to be abating. However, cooling does not imply collapsing. Although activity is still significantly higher than early-month baselines, the most recent on-chain metrics clearly show a slowdown from November's euphoric peaks.

    Advertisement

    Network transactions peaking

    When a network transitions from explosive growth to consolidation, it usually follows this pattern: the spike diminishes, the noise level drops and sustainable throughput levels off around a higher mean. Although the payment count has decreased from its mid-November peak, it has not reverted to its early-November weakness. 

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Rather, the ledger is fluctuating in the historically robust 600,000-900,000 daily payment range. The system is still processing consistent, healthy traffic, but the enormous peaks above two billion XRP per day have vanished. The euphoric phase came to an end, but the activity shift persisted.

    HOT Stories
    XRP Poised for 16% Move on Triangle Breakout
    McGlone: Bitcoin Likely Below $84K by Year-End
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Might Erase Zero, XRP Now Offered by Vanguard, Peter Brandt Issues $250K Bitcoin Price Prediction – Top Weekly Crypto News
    Crypto Market Review: Shiba Inu (SHIB) Zero Removal Is Not Far Away, Ethereum (ETH) Selling Stops, XRP Bounce Chances Skyrocket

    On the other hand, the price chart depicts a completely different dynamic. XRP is still trading inside a long-running declining channel capped by the overhead 100-day and 200-day moving averages, despite strong ledger usage. Buyers are defending support, as evidenced by the recent rebound from the channel's lower boundary, but the upside is still constrained. 

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 12/07/2025 - 12:28
    Morning Crypto Report: Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) a Coin to Hold in December? XRP Refuses to Lose $2 Amid Extreme Fear, Bitcoin Is Inch Away From Santa Rally: Bollinger Bands
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    The $2.10-$2.12 resistance cluster, where the channel's midline and the 50-day MA converge, is where XRP is currently pushing. This area has repeatedly rejected the price. Whether XRP can overcome this compression zone with convincing volume is what will matter over the coming days.

    Due to the waning ledger euphoria, the spot price is now dependent on real market demand, since on-chain metrics are no longer offering tailwinds. The chart may move toward a mid-channel drift, aiming at the $2.20-$2.25 region if buyers push XRP through $2.15 and maintain momentum. XRP will probably return to the lower boundary around $2.00 if it fails to break out.

    #XRP #XRP Price Analysis
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 8, 2025 - 10:38
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Teases 6.66% Surge: 'Triple-Six' Price Setup for Meme Coin Revealed
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Dec 8, 2025 - 8:30
    Is Ethereum to $5,000 Imminent? Enormous Whale Buying Spree Originates
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Sonami Launches First Layer 2 Token on Solana to Ensure Transaction Efficiency and End Congestion Spikes
    AllScale Raises $5M Seed Led by YZi Labs to Build World's First Self-Custody Stablecoin Neobank
    Gate Ventures Vision 2026: Five Frontier Forces Reshaping the Global Flow of Value, Compute, and Intelligence
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 8, 2025 - 10:43
    XRP Ledger's Euphoric 400% Growth Ends: Will It Stabilize?
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Dec 8, 2025 - 10:38
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Teases 6.66% Surge: 'Triple-Six' Price Setup for Meme Coin Revealed
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Dec 8, 2025 - 8:30
    Is Ethereum to $5,000 Imminent? Enormous Whale Buying Spree Originates
    Arman Shirinyan
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD