XRP Ledger's Euphoric 400% Growth Ends: Will It Stabilize?

XRP Ledger's incredible network growth over the last month, which at times surpassed a 400% increase in both the number of payments and the volume of transactions, seems to be abating. However, cooling does not imply collapsing. Although activity is still significantly higher than early-month baselines, the most recent on-chain metrics clearly show a slowdown from November's euphoric peaks.

Network transactions peaking

When a network transitions from explosive growth to consolidation, it usually follows this pattern: the spike diminishes, the noise level drops and sustainable throughput levels off around a higher mean. Although the payment count has decreased from its mid-November peak, it has not reverted to its early-November weakness.

Rather, the ledger is fluctuating in the historically robust 600,000-900,000 daily payment range. The system is still processing consistent, healthy traffic, but the enormous peaks above two billion XRP per day have vanished. The euphoric phase came to an end, but the activity shift persisted.

On the other hand, the price chart depicts a completely different dynamic. XRP is still trading inside a long-running declining channel capped by the overhead 100-day and 200-day moving averages, despite strong ledger usage. Buyers are defending support, as evidenced by the recent rebound from the channel's lower boundary, but the upside is still constrained.

The $2.10-$2.12 resistance cluster, where the channel's midline and the 50-day MA converge, is where XRP is currently pushing. This area has repeatedly rejected the price. Whether XRP can overcome this compression zone with convincing volume is what will matter over the coming days.

Due to the waning ledger euphoria, the spot price is now dependent on real market demand, since on-chain metrics are no longer offering tailwinds. The chart may move toward a mid-channel drift, aiming at the $2.20-$2.25 region if buyers push XRP through $2.15 and maintain momentum. XRP will probably return to the lower boundary around $2.00 if it fails to break out.