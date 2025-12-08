Crypto Market Review: Shiba Inu (SHIB) Zero Removal Is Not Far Away, Ethereum (ETH) Selling Stops, XRP Bounce Chances Skyrocket

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market is certainly ready for a recovery, but there's a big catch that most investors shouldn't be ignoring at this point in time. Shiba Inu might remove a zero, Ethereum is certainly seeing a small recovery while XRP's chances to retrace increase.

Shiba Inu could be ready

The chart indicates that the market may be preparing for a more rapid recovery than many anticipate, and Shiba Inu is exhibiting early, but significant, indications of entering an uptrend. SHIB has finally stabilized after months of relentless downward pressure. It formed a higher low in late November, and despite numerous tests, refused to break below the crucial $0.0000080 region. That, in and of itself, indicates a change in the structure of the market: buyers are steadily absorbing supply, while sellers are no longer able to drive prices into new lows.

The improvement is most noticeable in the short-term trend. In opposition to the 20-day moving average, SHIB is rising and moving closer to the 50-day, which has leveled off and is no longer sharply declining. Bullish breakouts are frequently preceded by this flattening, particularly when coupled with a longer stabilization period.

The change is also supported by momentum indicators, the RSI is rising from the mid-40s, indicating fresh purchasing activity without going into overheated territory. The next logical target is located close to the $0.0000095-$0.0000105 zone, a resistance cluster that has capped prices for months, if SHIB successfully reclaims the 50-day moving average. A break above that range would validate a mid-term trend reversal and reopen the much-discussed zero removal option.

Similar compression phases, when the majority of participants had already written it off, have historically been the beginning of SHIB’s strongest runs. Managing risk around recent lows, while treating this zone as an accumulation window, is consistent with the chart’s evolution.

Ethereum sell off conclusion

The market is displaying several indicators that the downward momentum is waning, suggesting that Ethereum’s selloff may be coming to an end. ETH has finally stabilized and begun to carve out a local floor after falling from the $4,600 area to the sub-$3,000 zone. Bearish follow-through has clearly slowed over the last few sessions, indicating that the asset may already be past the peak of the selling pressure.

This is supported by the layout of the chart. ETH has formed a distinct higher low around $2,800, instead of creating new lows, the first positive change in several months. Since then, the price has increased and is pushing against the 20-day moving average while consolidating slightly below the $3,100 mark.

Now that October’s strong cascading momentum has subsided, buyers are finally retaliating. Volume has also returned to normal, and stable participation has replaced panic-driven spikes, a typical marker of transitional periods where supply from weak hands has largely washed out. Another sign of stabilization is the RSI sitting in the mid-40s, indicating balance rather than capitulation.

For now, Ethereum appears to be shifting from breakdown to stabilization, and the selling cycle is likely nearing its end. Instead of expecting a new collapse, investors should anticipate a cautious recovery phase, with momentum gradually leaning back toward buyers.

XRP is entering important range

XRP is getting close to a technical zone where there is a significant increase in the likelihood of a bounce. The asset is still defending support in the $2.00-$2.10 range, despite months of controlled selling pressure and a distinct declining channel. The current market structure indicates that sellers are losing momentum at precisely the moment when buyers usually try a counter-move, and every retest of the channel’s lower boundary has resulted in a reaction.

First, there are no new lows. XRP has repeatedly dipped toward the same support line over the last few weeks, but it hasn’t been able to cross it. This indicates that supply isn’t increasing at lower levels, which is a typical sign of short-term reversals.

This interpretation is further supported by volume, which shows that selling spikes have decreased and that the market is entering a quieter, compression-driven phase where volatility first contracts before increasing once more.

Momentum indicators support the configuration. When the RSI is in the low-40s, it indicates that the market is under pressure but is not giving up, indicating that there is still potential for growth without creating overbought conditions. This is precisely the point at which XRP typically produces strong relief rallies, particularly in well-established downward channels.

In the case that XRP recovers, the first resistance is located between $2.16 and $2.20, close to the 20-day moving average. The price may move closer to the 50-day MA at $2.28, which has been a reliable rejection point, if there is a stronger reaction.

A move toward the mid-channel area around $2.40-$2.45 would be possible if that level were to be broken, which would be the first real improvement in medium-term sentiment.